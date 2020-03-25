adesso : crowned Germany's Best Employer in the ITC sector

Kristina Gerwert, Head of Human Resources Management at adesso comments: 'We feel that this third consecutive victory in our industry category very much confirms our approach. Our corporate culture is consistently oriented towards the interests of our employees. It includes values such as respect, esteem, trust, fairness and lively collaboration, making a long-term contribution to a positive working environment - and it has helped us achieve top approval values in this renowned ranking. We have also seen that in times like these, in which corona prevents direct personal contact, we at the company benefit significantly from our mutual trust and ability to rely on each other.'

This year, the IT service provider was not only named Germany's Best Employer in its industry. In February, for the first time, it also took first place in the overall, cross-sector competition, Germany's Best Employers 2020 (Deutschlands Bester Arbeitgeber 2020) in the size category 2,001 to 5,000 employees, and can proudly call itself Germany's Best Employer.

The IT expert performed particularly well in the areas of team spirit, fairness, respect and pride. A total of 98 percent of employees told Great Place to Work that new employees feel welcome at adesso, while 97 percent reported a friendly working atmosphere, and another 97 percent said that managers trust their employees to do good work, without constant checking. In total, 96 percent said adesso is a 'very good place to work.'

Great Place to Work® uses two main tools to determine which employer is the most attractive from an employee's point of view. On the one hand, it surveys employees anonymously on key workplace issues such as management, trust in collaboration, identification, team spirit, professional development, remuneration, health promotion and work-life balance. On the other, it evaluates the quality of the measures that an organisation uses in its personnel activities to support and encourage its employees.

adesso's HR expert Kristina Gerwert describes what else makes an attractive employer in a recent commentary on the topic.