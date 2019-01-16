adesso : expands its presence in Baden-Württemberg

The move to the new 'double location' in Stuttgart-Vaihingen was prompted by the transformation of Vaihingen, once an industrial centre, into a major business location that is already home to adesso clients such as Daimler, Allianz and Deutscher Sparkassenverlag. The service provider adesso is now joining them as it will move into office space measuring 1,600 square metres.

While proximity to customers is one benefit, the new location in south-west Stuttgart is also within easy reach of the airport and the autobahn. What's more, Vaihingen offers both cost benefits and room for expansion, something that the enclosed geographical setting of central Stuttgart renders difficult.