ADESSO AG
adesso : expands its presence in Baden-Württemberg

01/16/2019 | 03:19am EST

The move to the new 'double location' in Stuttgart-Vaihingen was prompted by the transformation of Vaihingen, once an industrial centre, into a major business location that is already home to adesso clients such as Daimler, Allianz and Deutscher Sparkassenverlag. The service provider adesso is now joining them as it will move into office space measuring 1,600 square metres.

While proximity to customers is one benefit, the new location in south-west Stuttgart is also within easy reach of the airport and the autobahn. What's more, Vaihingen offers both cost benefits and room for expansion, something that the enclosed geographical setting of central Stuttgart renders difficult.

adesso AG published this content on 16 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2019 08:18:06 UTC
