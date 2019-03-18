Log in
adesso : opens new office in Düsseldorf

03/18/2019 | 04:20am EDT

Shortcut to customers and the next generation of IT talent - that is adesso's guiding principle when it comes to site development. This is why the IT service provider positions itself as close to its customers as possible and in the catchment area of colleges and universities, where graduates and young professionals start careers in software development or software consultation. At its Düsseldorf site, the company mainly addresses the field of international consulting, which is strongly represented there.

The head of the new Düsseldorf office, Tim Langer, has this to say: 'Düsseldorf is an attractive city to live and work in and is therefore the ideal solution for our recruitment needs in the field of IT consulting. In addition, a number of Düsseldorf companies are already customers of ours, so the move to the state capital makes sense. We very much look forward to ramping up our customer and employee numbers and to driving forward adesso's growth from here, too.'

adesso purchased the new premises, conveniently located by Düsseldorf Airport, together with its subsidiary, smarthouse adesso financial solutions GmbH, which specialises in providing solutions for the financial sector.

Disclaimer

adesso AG published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 08:19:02 UTC
