13.08.2019 / 07:32

adesso reports record licence sales with the in|sure product family for the insurance industry in the second quarter of 2019

adesso insurance solutions GmbH reported its highest ever single-quarter licence sales with the in|sure product family for the insurance industry. In the first six months of 2019, sales volume generated through licence business reached more than EUR 9 million and hereby already well exceeded full-year's figure 2018. Besides two customer situations in the health insurance division, an additional group licence extension was also concluded in the life insurance division. Base licences for a new online commercial insurer of Provinzial NordWest, which was launched in May, already contributed to sales volume in the first quarter of 2019. This marked the first time adesso has made an insurance company's entire application landscape and IT architecture available in the cloud; adesso has since also taken over operations of the platform.

The dynamic business development of adesso insurance solutions GmbH reflects the high demand for flexible and cost-efficient standard products to help meet the rising standards in the insurance market. The lean, release-ready system architecture from in|sure reduces operating costs significantly and offers a cutting-edge calculation engine for structuring and managing contemporary insurance products. Recent commissions from renowned insurers underline the solution's competitiveness and technological maturity across all divisions.

The sales pipeline for in|sure contracts remains promising looking towards the remainder of the year, with adesso already at an advanced stage with a number of insurers.



adesso Group

With over 3,400 employees and annual sales of EUR 375.5 million in 2018, adesso Group is one of the largest German IT service providers and has outstanding opportunities for growth. At its own locations in Germany, other locations in Europe, Turkey and the USA as well as at numerous customer sites, adesso offers consulting and software development services for optimising core business processes. adesso also offers ready-to-use software products for standard applications. The development of an own, industry-specific product-portfolio opens up additional growth and earnings opportunities and is another key element of the adesso strategy. 2016 and 2018, adesso was awarded as the best employer in the german IT-sector.

