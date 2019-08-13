Log in
ADESSO AG

(ADN1)
  Report  
adesso : reports record licence sales with the in|sure product family for the insurance industry in the second quarter of 2019

08/13/2019 | 01:35am EDT

DGAP-News: adesso AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
adesso reports record licence sales with the in|sure product family for the insurance industry in the second quarter of 2019

13.08.2019 / 07:32
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

adesso reports record licence sales with the in|sure product family for the insurance industry in the second quarter of 2019

adesso insurance solutions GmbH reported its highest ever single-quarter licence sales with the in|sure product family for the insurance industry. In the first six months of 2019, sales volume generated through licence business reached more than EUR 9 million and hereby already well exceeded full-year's figure 2018. Besides two customer situations in the health insurance division, an additional group licence extension was also concluded in the life insurance division. Base licences for a new online commercial insurer of Provinzial NordWest, which was launched in May, already contributed to sales volume in the first quarter of 2019. This marked the first time adesso has made an insurance company's entire application landscape and IT architecture available in the cloud; adesso has since also taken over operations of the platform.

The dynamic business development of adesso insurance solutions GmbH reflects the high demand for flexible and cost-efficient standard products to help meet the rising standards in the insurance market. The lean, release-ready system architecture from in|sure reduces operating costs significantly and offers a cutting-edge calculation engine for structuring and managing contemporary insurance products. Recent commissions from renowned insurers underline the solution's competitiveness and technological maturity across all divisions.

The sales pipeline for in|sure contracts remains promising looking towards the remainder of the year, with adesso already at an advanced stage with a number of insurers.
 

adesso Group
With over 3,400 employees and annual sales of EUR 375.5 million in 2018, adesso Group is one of the largest German IT service providers and has outstanding opportunities for growth. At its own locations in Germany, other locations in Europe, Turkey and the USA as well as at numerous customer sites, adesso offers consulting and software development services for optimising core business processes. adesso also offers ready-to-use software products for standard applications. The development of an own, industry-specific product-portfolio opens up additional growth and earnings opportunities and is another key element of the adesso strategy. 2016 and 2018, adesso was awarded as the best employer in the german IT-sector.



Contact:
Martin Möllmann
Manager Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 231 7000-7000
E-Mail: ir@adesso.de

13.08.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: adesso AG
Adessoplatz 1
44269 Dortmund
Germany
Phone: +49 231 7000-7000
Fax: +49 231 7000-1000
E-mail: ir@adesso.de
Internet: www.adesso-group.de
ISIN: DE000A0Z23Q5
WKN: A0Z23Q
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London
EQS News ID: 855877

 
End of News DGAP News Service

855877  13.08.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=855877&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 416 M
EBIT 2019 26,0 M
Net income 2019 16,3 M
Finance 2019 13,6 M
Yield 2019 1,04%
P/E ratio 2019 18,1x
P/E ratio 2020 15,1x
EV / Sales2019 0,69x
EV / Sales2020 0,60x
Capitalization 302 M
Chart ADESSO AG
Duration : Period :
adesso AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADESSO AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 72,50  €
Last Close Price 47,85  €
Spread / Highest target 56,7%
Spread / Average Target 51,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 46,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Kenfenheuer Chief Executive Officer
Volker Gruhn Chairman-Supervisory Board
Friedrich Wöbking Member-Supervisory Board
Heinz-Werner Richter Member-Supervisory Board
Gottfried Koch Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADESSO AG3.82%335
ACCENTURE34.74%122 000
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION17.99%120 594
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES18.66%118 756
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING26.50%72 785
VMWARE, INC.15.40%64 451
