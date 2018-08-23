Log in
adesso : subsidiary com2m develops IoT solution for TRILUX

08/23/2018 | 10:27am CEST

In the age of digitalisation, the days when lighting fixtures used to do nothing but emit light are long gone. The Internet of Things allows conventional LED lighting fixtures to be used for more than just their traditional functions. In the scope of concepts such as smart buildings, lighting infrastructure is become networked and, therefore, 'smart'. In future, such projects will allow TRILUX to offer customers additional services based on its intelligent lighting systems. com2m has developed an IoT cloud solution for trendsetting digital services in close cooperation with the lighting fixture manufacturer. That has allowed TRILUX GmbH & Co. KG, which is based in Arnsberg in the Sauerland region of Germany, to become a leading driver of digitalisation in its industry.

com2m has developed a cloud-based, holistic software solution for TRILUX based on its own IoT platform. It lets the lighting specialist offer its business customers forward-looking solutions. Specifically, it can be used to read, save and analyse the energy costs and performance of each individual light. Combining the lighting fixtures with TRILUX's LiveLink light management system makes it possible to record and transfer that data in the cloud. TRILUX's customers, including large-scale users of lighting in industrial production plants or hardware stores, benefit from digital services such as energy and light monitoring, which allow performance data to be managed centrally, and the optimisation of maintenance cycles.

For Johannes Huxol, CFO of the TRILUX Group, that represents a consistent development of the company's core business: 'The IoT solution from com2m is an important milestone in the digital transformation of light. Where required, our LiveLink light management system offers our customers comprehensive additional added value when it comes to the management, control and maintenance of their lighting system. In future, we will also offer additional services made possible by the IoT approach used with the TRILUX lighting solution.'

Dr. Martin Peters is CEO of the adesso subsidiary com2m: 'At a very fundamental level, our tailored IoT-cloud solutions offer companies a huge amount by opening up a broad range of scenarios for the development of existing business models with regard to the product networked using our IoT technology. That is a great opportunity for companies, who we are happy to advise and support on the exciting path to digitalisation.'

com2m worked with TRILUX from the pilot project, through conception to the productive roll-out of the IoT strategy: 'With com2m and the adesso Group we have found a partner that is able to rapidly contribute added value to new business models in development, thereby leveraging its IT competence with a focus on practical solutions that offer clear customer benefits,' says Johannes Huxol with regard to the cooperation.

TRILUX's innovative IoT solution was first presented to the public at this year's Light + Building, the global trade fair for lighting and building technology. Since then, the solution has been put into operation by the first major customers.

Disclaimer

adesso AG published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2018 08:26:01 UTC
