Digital transformation in the insurance industry: Süddeutsche Krankenversicherung is carrying out extensive IT modernisation with the support of adesso



24.07.2020 / 07:33

Süddeutsche Krankenversicherung (SDK) will carry out a complete modernisation of its application landscape by the end of 2025. adesso will support the project as a strategic partner in the planning, control, implementation and as well employee qualification. The IT service provider was able to convince SDK within the tender with a dedicated package, which also contains software products that are specialized in the insurance business. License contracts worth a single-digit million Euro amount have recently been concluded and a joint roadmap for the further project has been drawn up.





adesso Group

With about 4,200 employees and annual sales of EUR 449.7 million in 2019, adesso Group is one of the largest German IT service providers with outstanding growth opportunities. At its own locations in Germany, other locations in Europe, Turkey and the USA as well as at numerous local customers adesso offers consulting and software development services for optimising core business processes. adesso also offers ready-to-use software products for standard applications. The development of an own, industry-specific product portfolio opens up additional growth and earnings opportunities and is another key element of the adesso strategy. In 2020, adesso was awarded the title of the best employer of its size in Germany across all industries. After having already achieved first place among IT employers in 2016 and 2018, adesso was ranked first again in 2020.

