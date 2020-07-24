Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Adesso SE    ADN1   DE000A0Z23Q5

ADESSO SE

(ADN1)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Digital transformation in the insurance industry: Süddeutsche Krankenversicherung is carrying out extensive IT modernisation with the support of adesso

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/24/2020 | 01:35am EDT

DGAP-News: adesso SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders/Contract
Digital transformation in the insurance industry: Süddeutsche Krankenversicherung is carrying out extensive IT modernisation with the support of adesso

24.07.2020 / 07:33
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Digital transformation in the insurance industry: Süddeutsche Krankenversicherung is carrying out extensive IT modernisation with the support of adesso

Süddeutsche Krankenversicherung (SDK) will carry out a complete modernisation of its application landscape by the end of 2025. adesso will support the project as a strategic partner in the planning, control, implementation and as well employee qualification. The IT service provider was able to convince SDK within the tender with a dedicated package, which also contains software products that are specialized in the insurance business. License contracts worth a single-digit million Euro amount have recently been concluded and a joint roadmap for the further project has been drawn up.

 

adesso Group
With about 4,200 employees and annual sales of EUR 449.7 million in 2019, adesso Group is one of the largest German IT service providers with outstanding growth opportunities. At its own locations in Germany, other locations in Europe, Turkey and the USA as well as at numerous local customers adesso offers consulting and software development services for optimising core business processes. adesso also offers ready-to-use software products for standard applications. The development of an own, industry-specific product portfolio opens up additional growth and earnings opportunities and is another key element of the adesso strategy. In 2020, adesso was awarded the title of the best employer of its size in Germany across all industries. After having already achieved first place among IT employers in 2016 and 2018, adesso was ranked first again in 2020.



Contact:
Martin Möllmann
Manager Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 231 7000-7000
E-Mail: ir@adesso.de

24.07.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: adesso SE
Adessoplatz 1
44269 Dortmund
Germany
Phone: +49 231 7000-7000
Fax: +49 231 7000-1000
E-mail: ir@adesso.de
Internet: www.adesso-group.de
ISIN: DE000A0Z23Q5
WKN: A0Z23Q
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London
EQS News ID: 1100767

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1100767  24.07.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1100767&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ADESSO SE
01:35aDIGITAL TRANSFORMATION IN THE INSURA : Süddeutsche Krankenversicherung is carryi..
EQ
07/23ADESSO SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
07/15ADESSO SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
07/02ADESSO SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
07/01ADESSO : takes over business operations of digital agency .dotkomm and establish..
PU
07/01ADESSO : takes over business operations of digital agency .dotkomm in newly esta..
EQ
06/23ADESSO : Working together for sustainable digital banking adesso and CREALOGIX c..
PU
05/29ADESSO SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
05/28ADESSO : and Asseco form joint venture to combine competencies as new core banki..
EQ
05/14ADESSO SE : strong sales and operating result growth in the first quarter of 202..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 477 M 554 M 554 M
Net income 2020 14,9 M 17,3 M 17,3 M
Net Debt 2020 8,40 M 9,76 M 9,76 M
P/E ratio 2020 24,0x
Yield 2020 0,86%
Capitalization 358 M 415 M 416 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 4 033
Free-Float 41,6%
Chart ADESSO SE
Duration : Period :
adesso SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADESSO SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 72,10 €
Last Close Price 58,00 €
Spread / Highest target 29,3%
Spread / Average Target 24,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Kenfenheuer Chief Executive Officer
Volker Gruhn Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jörg Schroeder Chief Financial Officer
Friedrich Wöbking Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Heinz-Werner Richter Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADESSO SE8.41%415
ACCENTURE5.57%142 654
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-4.01%114 245
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES0.44%110 252
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-13.80%63 469
VMWARE, INC.-4.98%60 440
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group