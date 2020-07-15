Log in
adesso SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

07/15/2020 | 12:15pm EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.07.2020 / 18:12
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Jörg
Last name(s): Schroeder

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
adesso SE

b) LEI
529900KOICE97ZSA1O52 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0Z23Q5

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition, processed via joint custody account with spouse

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
57.20 EUR 14300.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
57.2000 EUR 14300.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-07-15; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


15.07.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: adesso SE
Adessoplatz 1
44269 Dortmund
Germany
Internet: www.adesso-group.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

61451  15.07.2020 


© EQS 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 477 M 545 M 545 M
Net income 2020 14,9 M 17,0 M 17,0 M
Net Debt 2020 8,40 M 9,60 M 9,60 M
P/E ratio 2020 23,2x
Yield 2020 0,89%
Capitalization 346 M 394 M 395 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 4 033
Free-Float 41,6%
Chart ADESSO SE
Duration : Period :
adesso SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADESSO SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 72,10 €
Last Close Price 56,00 €
Spread / Highest target 33,9%
Spread / Average Target 28,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Kenfenheuer Chief Executive Officer
Volker Gruhn Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jörg Schroeder Chief Financial Officer
Friedrich Wöbking Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Heinz-Werner Richter Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADESSO SE4.67%394
ACCENTURE4.08%139 429
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES3.34%108 105
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-10.03%107 080
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-14.67%62 524
VMWARE, INC.-8.92%57 934
