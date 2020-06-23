Log in
Xetra  >  Adesso SE    ADN1   DE000A0Z23Q5

ADESSO SE

(ADN1)
adesso : Working together for sustainable digital banking adesso and CREALOGIX commit to partnership for portal solutions in the banking sector

06/23/2020

Out-of-the-box software that offers much more: transactions in complex banking environments

The CREALOGIX portal solution supports payment transaction and liquidity management as well as functionalities related to asset management and securities trading at banks. Corporate clients can use the software to manage different bank contracts, access and consolidate account information from different banks, and record and initiate payments through them. Volker Weimer, Executive Vice President of CREALOGIX Germany, has this to say: 'In business and corporate banking, modern banking portals must allow corporate clients to use multi-banking options, since most companies today maintain several banking relationships. Banks should be prepared to play a central role in the smooth running of payment transactions for their customers.'

The collaboration with adesso, a system integrator, makes it possible to take these industry requirements into account when integrating CREALOGIX solutions. Mark Lohweber continues: 'adesso and CREALOGIX each offer almost 25 years of experience in the IT market. During this time, adesso has expanded its IT consulting expertise, and CREALOGIX has continuously optimised the quality of its software products, making them more tailored to the financial market. Together, we can provide the banking industry with system environments for modernising and expanding their customer channels.'

Disclaimer

adesso AG published this content on 23 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2020 08:11:04 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 477 M 539 M 539 M
Net income 2020 14,9 M 16,8 M 16,8 M
Net Debt 2020 8,40 M 9,48 M 9,48 M
P/E ratio 2020 23,1x
Yield 2020 0,90%
Capitalization 345 M 388 M 389 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 4 033
Free-Float 41,6%
Chart ADESSO SE
Duration : Period :
adesso SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADESSO SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 72,10 €
Last Close Price 55,80 €
Spread / Highest target 34,4%
Spread / Average Target 29,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Kenfenheuer Chief Executive Officer
Volker Gruhn Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jörg Schroeder Chief Financial Officer
Friedrich Wöbking Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Heinz-Werner Richter Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADESSO SE4.30%388
ACCENTURE-3.79%129 062
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-8.63%107 497
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES-6.19%100 433
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-12.61%64 672
VMWARE, INC.-2.50%62 019
