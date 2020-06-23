adesso : Working together for sustainable digital banking adesso and CREALOGIX commit to partnership for portal solutions in the banking sector

Out-of-the-box software that offers much more: transactions in complex banking environments

The CREALOGIX portal solution supports payment transaction and liquidity management as well as functionalities related to asset management and securities trading at banks. Corporate clients can use the software to manage different bank contracts, access and consolidate account information from different banks, and record and initiate payments through them. Volker Weimer, Executive Vice President of CREALOGIX Germany, has this to say: 'In business and corporate banking, modern banking portals must allow corporate clients to use multi-banking options, since most companies today maintain several banking relationships. Banks should be prepared to play a central role in the smooth running of payment transactions for their customers.'

The collaboration with adesso, a system integrator, makes it possible to take these industry requirements into account when integrating CREALOGIX solutions. Mark Lohweber continues: 'adesso and CREALOGIX each offer almost 25 years of experience in the IT market. During this time, adesso has expanded its IT consulting expertise, and CREALOGIX has continuously optimised the quality of its software products, making them more tailored to the financial market. Together, we can provide the banking industry with system environments for modernising and expanding their customer channels.'