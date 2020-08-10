Log in
ADESSO SE

(ADN1)
adesso : subsidiary ARITHNEA merges with adesso SE

08/10/2020 | 05:14am EDT

Counting more than 280 employees, the adesso Group's ARITHNEA digital agency exemplifies the digitalisation of customer-focused business processes, primarily in the B2C context. In future, it will operate as an integral part of adesso SE, allowing adesso Group customer experience activities to be further bundled under the adesso brand. More importantly, the merger means that the agency services will be more engaged with adesso's industry expertise. To ensure best possible results, ARITHNEA will be transferred to the adesso Digital Experience business area. A merger agreement to this effect was signed by both parties.

ARITHNEA was initially acquired by adesso in 2012 as a majority shareholding, then becoming a wholly owned subsidiary in 2016. For years now, the agency has stood for the successful development of digital brands including the conception, implementation and operation of corresponding technology platforms. These include market-leading e-commerce applications, content management systems, websites, portals and CRM systems. This is illustrated by partnerships with market leaders such as e-Spirit or SAP for the Commerce Cloud Suite. The transformation will also enable ARITHNEA's consulting, IT project and service business to be further strengthened thanks to the extensive technological expertise of the parent company.

Dirk Pothen, the responsible adesso Executive Board member, explains the reasoning behind the decision: 'This step allows us to further integrate the digital agency's expertise with our extensive understanding of the industry here at adesso. Our customers will thereby benefit from specific, tailored and integrated solutions for the management of their customer journey. The merging of sales activities will simultaneously strengthen our market presence.'

Disclaimer

adesso AG published this content on 10 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2020 09:13:12 UTC
