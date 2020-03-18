Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Adesto Technologies Corporation    IOTS

ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(IOTS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Adesto Technologies Corporation - IOTS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 01:45pm EDT

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Adesto Technologies Corporation (“Adesto”) (NasdaqGS: IOTS) to Dialog Semiconductor plc (XETRA: DLG). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Adesto will receive only $12.55 in cash for each share of Adesto that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-iots/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES CORPOR
01:45pADESTO TECHNOLOGIES INVESTOR ALERT B : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequ..
BU
03/16ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIO..
AQ
03/04Dialog sees Chinese chip partners near full capacity by end-March
RE
03/04Dialog Semi sees chip supply chain back to normal in second quarter
RE
02/21ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02/20ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial..
AQ
02/20Chip designer Dialog de-risks with $500 million Adesto deal
RE
02/20ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES : Dialog Semiconductor to Acquire Adesto Technologies, Broad..
AQ
02/19ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES : NanoLock Security and Adesto® Collaborate to Deliver Power..
PU
02/19Adesto's EcoXiP™ Octal xSPI Memory Delivers Exceptional System Operatio..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 144 M
EBIT 2020 11,6 M
Net income 2020 -10,3 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -19,7x
P/E ratio 2021 -21,1x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,89x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,56x
Capitalization 271 M
Chart ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Adesto Technologies Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES CORPOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 11,96  $
Last Close Price 8,81  $
Spread / Highest target 42,5%
Spread / Average Target 35,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Narbeh Derhacobian President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nelson C. Chan Chairman
Seyed Attaran Vice President-Worldwide Operations
Ronald K. Shelton CFO, Secretary & Principal Accounting Officer
Shane Hollmer Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION3.65%271
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-2.98%229 882
INTEL CORPORATION-16.32%214 192
NVIDIA CORPORATION-7.66%132 969
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-17.26%99 111
BROADCOM INC.-36.87%79 762
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group