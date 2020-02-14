Adevinta : ADE) – Mandatory notification of trade – Employee share purchase plan

Log in
02/14/2020 | 03:29am EST

Oslo, 14 February 2020

Employees of Adevinta ASA have on the 13 of February 2020 purchased 25,846 Adevinta shares through a broker on the Oslo Stock Exchange as part of Adevinta's employee share purchase plan at an average share price of NOK 115.403389 per share. The shares will be transferred to the participants in the coming days. The transactions are related to the second enrolment window in the Adevinta Share Purchase Plan for 2019 which closed in September 2019, and based on savings made during October, November and December 2019.

Shares purchased by employees who are primary insiders are disclosed in an attachment to this release.

The purpose of Adevinta's employee share purchase plan is to motivate and retain employees as well as to increase the interest in Adevinta's result and performance through owning Adevinta shares.

After two years of ownership, the company will allocate two bonus shares for every share bought during the first two quarterly enrolments in 2019. Thereafter, one bonus share for every share bought in connection with this offer.

For more information on the employee share saving plan please refer to the disclosure published 17 June 2019.

About Adevinta:
Adevinta ASA is the biggest marketplace specialist in Europe. We help our local digital marketplaces thrive through global connections and networks of knowledge. Our marketplaces unlock the full value in every person, place and thing - helping local communities prosper and leaving a positive footprint on the world.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

For more information on Adevinta ASA please visit:
www.adevinta.com/

Contact information.
Marie de Scorbiac - Head of Investor Relations
T: +33 (0) 6 14 65 77 40 - marie.de-scorbiac@adevinta.com

Attachment

Disclaimer

Adevinta ASA published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 08:28:07 UTC
