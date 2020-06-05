Adevinta ASA - Second-hand trade on digital marketplaces saved 25.3 million tons of CO2e last year, according to the Second Hand Effect report

Oslo, 5 June 2020 - Millions of people across the globe use online marketplaces to buy and sell second-hand goods every day, contributing to the circular economy and benefiting the environment. In 2019, 25.3 million tonnes of CO2e and 1.3 million tonnes of plastic were potentially saved by people who traded used items through 12 digital marketplaces operated by Adevinta and Schibsted, according to the Second Hand Effect 2019 report, published today to coincide with the World Environmental Day.

The report, compiled in cooperation with IVL Swedish Environmental Research Institute, looks at how much CO2e and materials have potentially been saved through second-hand trade on participating marketplaces. The calculations are based on the idea that keeping a second-hand item in use means avoiding the production of a new item and disposal of the old item, which translates to savings in CO2e and amount of plastic, aluminum and steel.

Second Hand Effect results for 2019 Carbon dioxide emissions: 25.3 million tonnes potentially saved

As an example, 25.3 million tonnes of CO2e is equivalent to the yearly emissions of approximately 2.8 million Europeans. Or, it’s equal to the emission generated by the energy used if 361,000 people streamed online TV shows continuously for one year.

Plastic, aluminum and steel savings

The report also calculates how much new plastic, steel and aluminum did not need to be produced as a result of this second-hand trade. The potential savings were:

1.5 million tonnes of plastic, which is equivalent to 25.6 billion two litre plastic bottles

9.5 million tonnes of steel, enough to build 1,247 Eiffel Towers

0.9 million tonnes of aluminum, the same amount used for 29 billion smartphones

Rolv Erik Ryssdal, CEO, comments: “Together with our users, we have an opportunity to make a positive change in the world and build a sustainable future. Sustainability is the cornerstone of our business strategy, and through our services we empower people to make sustainable choices. Whenever a second-hand trade replaces the production of a new item, we are on the front line of the war against waste.”



“With our marketplaces around the world, we empower consumers to act in more environmentally-friendly ways. Through the Second Hand Effect we want to raise awareness about the environmental benefits of reusing items and minimizing waste, in addition to visualizing our users' contribution to the circular economy,” says CEO in Schibsted Kristin Skogen Lund.

Notes to the Editors

What is the Second Hand Effect?

The Second Hand Effect calculates the potential savings in greenhouse gas emissions and the use of material that can be associated with second-hand trade goods. This project was started by Schibsted in 2015, and has since expanded to more marketplaces in cooperation with IVL Swedish Environmental Research Institute. The twelve sites participating in the Second Hand Effect are helping to identify the environmental benefits of second-hand trade.

Methodology

We developed the method for calculating the Second-Hand Effect in close collaboration with IVL Swedish Environmental Research Institute. In order to calculate the potential savings of CO2e, plastic, steel and aluminium, we analysed 2019 ad data and customer surveys. We also took into account the energy consumed by our 12 participating marketplaces through business travel and the operation of our offices or postponed.

Our calculations rely on two assumptions:

Every time someone buys a used item, they don’t need to buy the corresponding new product, so the material and emissions associated with new production are avoided.

Since second-hand items are reused rather than thrown away, the emissions associated with disposal of used items are avoided.

This means that if you buy a previously used dining table on one of our marketplaces, there is no need to produce a new table or dispose of the original one.

