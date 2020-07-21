Adevinta buys eBay's classifieds unit in $9.2 bln deal

OSLO, July 21 (Reuters) - Ebay Inc has agreed to
sell its classified ads business to Norwegian group Adevinta
in a deal worth $9.2 billion, creating the world's
largest classifieds group, the companies said on Tuesday.
Ebay will receive $2.5 billion in cash and 540 million
shares of Adevinta, making it the largest shareholder with a 44%
stake of the pro forma company, they said.
"Adevinta becomes the largest online classifieds company
globally, with a unique portfolio of leading marketplace
brands," Adevinta CEO Rolv Erik Ryssdal said.
The company will have market presence in 20 countries,
covering one billion people with three billion visits every
month.
"We believe the combination of the two companies, with their
complementary businesses, creates one of the most exciting and
compelling equity stories in the online classifieds sector,"
Ryssdal said.
Adevinta was spun out of Nordic media company Schibsted
and listed on the Oslo bourse last year.
Its shares jumped 39% on the news after trading that had
been halted resumed while Schibsted shares were up 21%.
It owns brands such as Leboncoin, France's biggest online
classified ads website, Brazil's OLX and dozens more across
Europe, the Americas and North Africa.
The eBay Classifieds Group includes the Gumtree and Kijiji
brands, and offers online ads to more than 1,000 cities around
the world. The business posted an operating income of $83
million on revenue of $248 million in the first quarter of 2020.
The transaction, which is expected to close by the first
quarter of 2021, targets $150-185 million in annual synergies
within three years.
It will mean Schibsted's stake in Adevinta falls to about
33% from 59%, Schibsted said separately.
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Jason Neely)