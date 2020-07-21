Log in
Adevinta buys eBay's classifieds unit in $9.2 bln deal

07/21/2020 | 03:59am EDT

OSLO, July 21 (Reuters) - Ebay Inc has agreed to sell its classified ads business to Norwegian group Adevinta in a deal worth $9.2 billion, creating the world's largest classifieds group, the companies said on Tuesday.

Ebay will receive $2.5 billion in cash and 540 million shares of Adevinta, making it the largest shareholder with a 44% stake of the pro forma company, they said.

"Adevinta becomes the largest online classifieds company globally, with a unique portfolio of leading marketplace brands," Adevinta CEO Rolv Erik Ryssdal said.

The company will have market presence in 20 countries, covering one billion people with three billion visits every month.

"We believe the combination of the two companies, with their complementary businesses, creates one of the most exciting and compelling equity stories in the online classifieds sector," Ryssdal said.

Adevinta was spun out of Nordic media company Schibsted and listed on the Oslo bourse last year.

Its shares jumped 39% on the news after trading that had been halted resumed while Schibsted shares were up 21%.

It owns brands such as Leboncoin, France's biggest online classified ads website, Brazil's OLX and dozens more across Europe, the Americas and North Africa.

The eBay Classifieds Group includes the Gumtree and Kijiji brands, and offers online ads to more than 1,000 cities around the world. The business posted an operating income of $83 million on revenue of $248 million in the first quarter of 2020.

The transaction, which is expected to close by the first quarter of 2021, targets $150-185 million in annual synergies within three years.

It will mean Schibsted's stake in Adevinta falls to about 33% from 59%, Schibsted said separately. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Jason Neely)
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADEVINTA ASA 29.13% 148.5 Delayed Quote.10.58%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.06% 473.84 Delayed Quote.-12.74%
EBAY INC. 0.58% 58.47 Delayed Quote.61.92%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.96% 157.96 Delayed Quote.-10.93%
SCHIBSTED ASA 15.28% 333 Delayed Quote.8.07%
Financials
Sales 2020 698 M 798 M 798 M
Net income 2020 34,8 M 39,7 M 39,7 M
Net Debt 2020 91,5 M 105 M 105 M
P/E ratio 2020 354x
Yield 2020 0,08%
Capitalization 7 457 M 8 514 M 8 527 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 10,8x
Nbr of Employees 3 564
Free-Float 23,5%
Managers
NameTitle
Rolv Erik Ryssdal Chief Executive Officer
Orla Noonan Chairman
Uvashni Raman Chief Financial Officer
Renaud Franck Bruyeron Senior Vice President-Product & Technology
Sophie Constance Javary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADEVINTA ASA10.58%8 514
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED39.11%636 791
NETFLIX, INC.55.27%216 819
PROSUS N.V.28.78%157 234
NASPERS LIMITED37.64%80 832
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.13.18%56 441
