ADEVINTA ASA    ADEB   NO0010844038

ADEVINTA ASA

(ADEB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Norway's Adevinta Buys Ebay's Classified-Ads Business for $9.2 Billion in Cash and Stock

07/21/2020 | 04:06am EDT

By Dominic Chopping

Norway's Adevinta ASA Tuesday agreed to buy eBay Inc.'s global classified-ads business for $9.2 billion in cash and stock.

Under the terms of the deal, Adevinta will pay eBay $2.5 billion in cash and 540 million shares of Adevinta, representing a 44% stake in the company on a pro forma basis.

"With the acquisition of eBay Classifieds Group, Adevinta becomes the largest online classifieds company globally, with a unique portfolio of leading marketplace brands," Adevinta Chief Executive Rolv Erik Ryssdal said.

"This transaction demonstrates we are swiftly executing on the strategy we outlined at our initial public offering last year, and it brings further diversification through exposure to new markets with attractive margins and strong growth potential."

San Jose, Calif.-based eBay, once a highflying internet conglomerate with brands like PayPal and StubHub, has been unwinding that structure under pressure from activist investors who argued it shrouded eBay's value. The classifieds unit is one of the last remaining businesses outside the core after the company struck a deal to sell its StubHub ticketing division last year.

Ebay's classifieds unit primarily operates internationally across Canada, parts of Europe, Africa, Australia and Mexico. Its platforms allow users to post goods and services in their local communities, similar to Craigslist in the U.S. The division produced $1.1 billion in revenue last year compared with the $7.6 billion its marketplace business generated.

Adevinta operates digital marketplaces in 15 countries in Europe, Latin America and North Africa. By acquiring the eBay business, the combined business will benefit from a portfolio of assets centered around Germany, France and Spain, it said.

The deal is expected to create synergies of $150 million-$185 million of run-rate earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization by year three after completion of the transaction.

As part of the deal, Schibsted ASA has agreed with Adevinta to buy eBay's Danish classifieds business for $330 million, reducing the cash consideration due from Adevinta to $2.17 billion.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADEVINTA ASA 29.39% 148.7 Delayed Quote.10.58%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.11% 474.05 Delayed Quote.-12.74%
EBAY INC. 0.58% 58.47 Delayed Quote.61.92%
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. 2.82% 178.82 Delayed Quote.65.31%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 1.01% 158.02 Delayed Quote.-10.93%
SCHIBSTED ASA 16.25% 334.1 Delayed Quote.8.07%
Financials
Sales 2020 698 M 798 M 798 M
Net income 2020 34,8 M 39,7 M 39,7 M
Net Debt 2020 91,5 M 105 M 105 M
P/E ratio 2020 354x
Yield 2020 0,08%
Capitalization 7 457 M 8 514 M 8 527 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 10,8x
Nbr of Employees 3 564
Free-Float 23,5%
Chart ADEVINTA ASA
Duration : Period :
Adevinta ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADEVINTA ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 112,98 NOK
Last Close Price 115,00 NOK
Spread / Highest target 15,0%
Spread / Average Target -1,75%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rolv Erik Ryssdal Chief Executive Officer
Orla Noonan Chairman
Uvashni Raman Chief Financial Officer
Renaud Franck Bruyeron Senior Vice President-Product & Technology
Sophie Constance Javary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADEVINTA ASA10.58%8 514
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED39.11%636 791
NETFLIX, INC.55.27%216 819
PROSUS N.V.28.78%157 234
NASPERS LIMITED37.64%80 832
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.13.18%56 441
