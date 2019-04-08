ADF : Investor conference call – ADF Group Inc. – Conference call invitation – Fiscal year ended january 31, 2019

TERREBONNE, QC, April 8, 2019/CNW Telbec/ - ADF GROUP INC. ('ADF' or the 'Corporation') (TSX: DRX) will publish the results for its fiscal year ended January 31, 2019, on Thursday, April 11, 2019at 07:00 a.m. (EST).
Mr. Jean Paschini, Co-Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Jean-François Boursier, Chief Financial Officer of ADF Group Inc. will host a conference call on the same day at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern time) to discuss the Corporation's most recent results and outlook for the coming quarters. A question-and-answer session from investors will follow ADF's presentation.
To take part in the conference call, please dial 1 (888) 390-0549.
Please dial in a few minutes prior to the conference call scheduled start time.
A replay of the conference call will be available from Thursday, April 11, 2019at 1:00 p.m. until 11:59 p.m., Thursday, April 18, 2019, by dialing 1 (888) 259-6562 ; access code 158733 #.
The conference call (audio) will be available at www.adfgroup.com.
Members of the media are welcome to participate in this call in a listen only mode.
SOURCE ADF Group Inc.
Kathleen Ryffranck, ADF Group Inc., T. (450) 965-1911
Disclaimer
ADF Group Inc. published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 11:22:05 UTC