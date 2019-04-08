ADF : Investor conference call – ADF Group Inc. – Conference call invitation – Fiscal year ended january 31, 2019

TERREBONNE, QC, April 8, 2019/CNW Telbec/ - ADF GROUP INC. ('ADF' or the 'Corporation') (TSX: DRX) will publish the results for its fiscal year ended January 31, 2019, on Thursday, April 11, 2019at 07:00 a.m. (EST).

Mr. Jean Paschini, Co-Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Jean-François Boursier, Chief Financial Officer of ADF Group Inc. will host a conference call on the same day at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern time) to discuss the Corporation's most recent results and outlook for the coming quarters. A question-and-answer session from investors will follow ADF's presentation.

To take part in the conference call, please dial 1 (888) 390-0549.

Please dial in a few minutes prior to the conference call scheduled start time.

A replay of the conference call will be available from Thursday, April 11, 2019at 1:00 p.m. until 11:59 p.m., Thursday, April 18, 2019, by dialing 1 (888) 259-6562 ; access code 158733 #.

The conference call (audio) will be available at www.adfgroup.com.

Members of the media are welcome to participate in this call in a listen only mode.

SOURCE ADF Group Inc.

Kathleen Ryffranck, ADF Group Inc., T. (450) 965-1911