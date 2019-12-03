Log in
ADF : Q3-2020 Conference Call Invitation

12/03/2019 | 07:53am EST

Three-Month and Nine-Month Periods Ended October 31, 2019

TERREBONNE, QC, Dec. 3, 2019/CNW Telbec/ - ADF GROUP INC. ('ADF' or the 'Corporation') (TSX: DRX) will publish the results for the three-month and nine-month periods ended October 31, 2019, on December 5, 2019, at 07:00 a.m. (Eastern time).

Mr. Jean Paschini, Co-Chair of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Jean-François Boursier, Chief Financial Officer of ADF Group Inc. will host a conference call on the same day at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern time) to discuss the Corporation's most recent results and outlook for the coming quarters.

A question-and-answer session from investors will follow ADF's presentation.

To take part in the conference call, please dial 1 (888) 390-0620. Please dial in a few minutes prior to the conference call scheduled start time.

A replay of the conference call will be available from December 5, 2019at 1:00 p.m., until 11:59 p.m., on December 12, 2019, by dialing 1 (888) 259-6562; access code 090072 #.

Members of the media are welcome to participate in this call in a listen only mode.

The conference call (audio) will be available at www.adfgroup.com.

SOURCE ADF Group Inc.

Public Relations Department, ADF Group Inc., T. (450) 965-1911, infos@adfgroup.com

ADF Group Inc. published this content on 03 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2019 12:52:02 UTC
