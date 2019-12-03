ADF : Q3-2020 Conference Call Invitation

Three-Month and Nine-Month Periods Ended October 31, 2019

TERREBONNE, QC, Dec. 3, 2019/CNW Telbec/ - ADF GROUP INC. ('ADF' or the 'Corporation') (TSX: DRX) will publish the results for the three-month and nine-month periods ended October 31, 2019, on December 5, 2019, at 07:00 a.m. (Eastern time).

Mr. Jean Paschini, Co-Chair of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Jean-François Boursier, Chief Financial Officer of ADF Group Inc. will host a conference call on the same day at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern time) to discuss the Corporation's most recent results and outlook for the coming quarters.

A question-and-answer session from investors will follow ADF's presentation.

To take part in the conference call, please dial 1 (888) 390-0620. Please dial in a few minutes prior to the conference call scheduled start time.

A replay of the conference call will be available from December 5, 2019at 1:00 p.m., until 11:59 p.m., on December 12, 2019, by dialing 1 (888) 259-6562; access code 090072 #.

Members of the media are welcome to participate in this call in a listen only mode.

The conference call (audio) will be available at www.adfgroup.com.

Public Relations Department, ADF Group Inc., T. (450) 965-1911, infos@adfgroup.com