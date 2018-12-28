Log in
ADGS ADVISORY INC
ADGS Advisory. Inc Announces Acquisition of DX Network Technology Education Limited

12/28/2018

HONG KONG, Dec. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADGS Advisory. Inc. (OTCPK: ADGS) (the "Company" or "ADGS"), today announced ADGS will acquire the Hong Kong base company name Ruitaiyin (HK) International Group Limited under Hong Kong Incorporation Number 1941137 (“the Ruitaiyin”). The Ruitaiyin invests in various financial technologies, education and insurance businesses. The Ruitaiyin's financial technology includes internet expert advice. The management terms of the Ruitaiyin included senior management of top financial services company in Hong Kong. The Ruitaiyin is currently using the website name dxnt.com.hk to operate the business in Hong Kong and South Asia. The website specializes in the research and development of advanced technologies including developing artificial intelligence software, owning the related software technology. Moreover the Ruitaiyin invites strategic partners to develop branch in China. We hope to create a trustable partnership with clients. This creates a sizable market opportunity to provide independent and objective analytics to help guide ADGS investment decisions and build its business with and for the investment management industry, developing its offerings to meet the evolving needs of its clients. In the coming days, we propose on relisting on OTCQB, planning and focus on benefiting shareholder value and growth.

ADGS Advisory. Inc targets high-growth areas where it is positioned for long-term relationships, shareholder value and growth, while making the company more efficient and profitable.

About ADGS

ADGS is primarily engaged in providing accountancy services.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “potential,” “predicts,” “projects,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Also, forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this release. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set forth in the Company’s SEC filings. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Genny Lee

+852-9123-9950

ADGS Advisory Inc.
Unit A, 8/F, MG Tower, 
133 Hoi Bun Road, 
Kwun Tong, Kowloon,
Hong Kong

© GlobeNewswire 2018
