Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Adherium Ltd    ADR   AU000000ADR1

ADHERIUM LTD (ADR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Adherium and Vitalus Health Launch Commercial Program to Support Patients with Asthma and COPD

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2018 | 06:01am EDT

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adherium (ASX:ADR) a digital health platform focused on improving medication adherence and patient outcomes, and Vitalus Health, a leading provider of comprehensive health and wellness solutions that focus on pulmonary disease management, today announced a broadened strategic program encompassing Adherium’s Hailie solution.

With the expansion of its commercial relationship, Vitalus Health will now bring Adherium’s Hailie solution, which helps people with asthma and COPD better manage their condition and provide it to more than 40,000 affected lives in the Vitalus Health provider system.  This agreement expands on the commitment to explore a collaboration, announced on May 1, 2018, to leverage each other’s capabilities to improve health outcomes.

The Hailie solution consists of a sensor that attaches to a patient’s asthma or COPD inhaler medication and software, including an app and online web portal, for both patients and clinicians. The sensor tracks medication usage and sends reminders to patients when it is time to take their medication, helping them to monitor and promote adherence as part of self-management plan.  The collected data can be reviewed by patients, clinicians, parents and other caregivers.  On July 26, 2018, Adherium announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted 510(k) clearance for over-the-counter sales of its Hailie sensor for use with ProAir® HFA, Ventolin® HFA and Flovent® HFA asthma inhalers, adding to the clearance previously received for the Hailie™ sensor for use with Symbicort®.

“We are delighted to broaden our relationship with Vitalus Health. Since joining forces earlier this year, we’ve seen a clear path towards a stronger relationship and the potential for better patient outcomes,” said Arik Anderson, CEO of Adherium. “We are confident that our Hailie solution will provide further support to Vitalus Health’s efforts to achieve impactful results throughout the patient-care spectrum while reducing healthcare costs. Our shared objective to improve not only the healthcare system but also the patient experience, makes this strategic partnership a natural fit.  This further signals Adherium’s growing commercial presence in the US. Our software platform is built for scalability, and Vitalus Health is the ideal partner to grow with.”

Vitalus Health is a provider of pulmonary health care treatments and focused on managing patient and physician needs.

“Vitalus Health and our network of providers are adopting Adherium’s Hailie solution in our drive to deliver premium value to our patients,” said K. Cody Patel, CEO of Vitalus Health.  "We endeavor to improve patient outcomes and reduce cost to the healthcare system, and Adherium’s scalable software technology allows us to better do this.  This program with Adherium will better facilitate chronic disease management and regional population health solutions.”

About Adherium

Adherium is a provider of digital health solutions and a global leader in connected respiratory medical devices, with over 130,000 sold globally.  The Company develops, manufactures and supplies patients, pharmaceutical companies, healthcare providers and contract research organizations with the broadest range of connected medical devices for respiratory medications. The devices and accompanying technology address sub-optimal medication use and strive to improve health outcomes in chronic disease. Adherium is headquartered in the USA, and operates globally from bases in the USA, Europe and Australasia. Learn more at adherium.com.

About Vitalus Health

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Vitalus Health provides specialty lung disease management, comprehensive sleep diagnostic solutions, PAP therapy, and EEG testing.  Vitalus Health offers chronic care and regional population health solutions, while endeavoring to improve patient outcomes and chronic care costs through total engagement and increased compliance.

Inquiries
Vik Panda, Adherium
Email: vikp@adherium.com
Cody Patel, Vitalus Health
Email: cpatel@vitalushealth.com

Media
Chris Gale, Greentarget
Phone: 646.695.2883
Email: cgale@greentarget.com

Investors
Leigh Salvo, Gilmartin Group
Phone: 415.937.5404
Email: leigh@gilmartinir.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ADHERIUM LTD
06:01aAdherium and Vitalus Health Launch Commercial Program to Support Patients wit..
GL
08/16ADHERIUM : Direct-to-Consumer Asthma and COPD Solution Launched in U.S.
AQ
08/14ADHERIUM : Launches Hailie Solution Direct-to-Consumer in the U.S. for Better As..
AQ
08/13ADHERIUM : Launches Hailie Solution Direct-to-Consumer in the U.S. for Better As..
AQ
08/13Adherium Launches Hailie™ Solution Direct-to-Consumer in the U.S. for B..
GL
07/27ADHERIUM : Receives Additional U.S. FDA 510(k) Clearance for U.S. Consumer Launc..
AQ
07/26Adherium Receives Additional U.S. FDA 510(k) Clearance, Setting in Motion a F..
GL
07/11ADHERIUM : Announces Patient Program with Connecticut Childrens Medical Center t..
AQ
07/10Adherium Announces Patient Program with Connecticut Children’s Medical ..
GL
05/25ADHERIUM : Announces Appointment of David Allinson as Chief Financial Officer
AQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 8,58 M
EBIT 2018 -8,79 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,62x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,08x
Capitalization 13,9 M
Chart ADHERIUM LTD
Duration : Period :
Adherium Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADHERIUM LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,53  AUD
Spread / Average Target 556%
Managers
NameTitle
Arik Allan Anderson Group Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Gerard Lynch Chairman
Ross Bradding Chief Operating Officer
David Allinson Chief Financial Officer
Douglas John Wilson Medical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADHERIUM LTD-20.00%10
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC21.88%93 219
DANAHER CORPORATION8.39%70 402
INTUITIVE SURGICAL46.60%60 178
ILLUMINA51.70%48 722
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION39.13%47 697
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.