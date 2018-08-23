Adherium and Vitalus Health Launch Commercial Program to Support Patients with Asthma and COPD

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adherium (ASX:ADR) a digital health platform focused on improving medication adherence and patient outcomes, and Vitalus Health, a leading provider of comprehensive health and wellness solutions that focus on pulmonary disease management, today announced a broadened strategic program encompassing Adherium’s Hailie™ solution.



With the expansion of its commercial relationship, Vitalus Health will now bring Adherium’s Hailie™ solution, which helps people with asthma and COPD better manage their condition and provide it to more than 40,000 affected lives in the Vitalus Health provider system. This agreement expands on the commitment to explore a collaboration, announced on May 1, 2018, to leverage each other’s capabilities to improve health outcomes.

The Hailie™ solution consists of a sensor that attaches to a patient’s asthma or COPD inhaler medication and software, including an app and online web portal, for both patients and clinicians. The sensor tracks medication usage and sends reminders to patients when it is time to take their medication, helping them to monitor and promote adherence as part of self-management plan. The collected data can be reviewed by patients, clinicians, parents and other caregivers. On July 26, 2018, Adherium announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted 510(k) clearance for over-the-counter sales of its Hailie™ sensor for use with ProAir® HFA, Ventolin® HFA and Flovent® HFA asthma inhalers, adding to the clearance previously received for the Hailie™ sensor for use with Symbicort®.

“We are delighted to broaden our relationship with Vitalus Health. Since joining forces earlier this year, we’ve seen a clear path towards a stronger relationship and the potential for better patient outcomes,” said Arik Anderson, CEO of Adherium. “We are confident that our Hailie solution will provide further support to Vitalus Health’s efforts to achieve impactful results throughout the patient-care spectrum while reducing healthcare costs. Our shared objective to improve not only the healthcare system but also the patient experience, makes this strategic partnership a natural fit. This further signals Adherium’s growing commercial presence in the US. Our software platform is built for scalability, and Vitalus Health is the ideal partner to grow with.”

Vitalus Health is a provider of pulmonary health care treatments and focused on managing patient and physician needs.

“Vitalus Health and our network of providers are adopting Adherium’s Hailie solution in our drive to deliver premium value to our patients,” said K. Cody Patel, CEO of Vitalus Health. "We endeavor to improve patient outcomes and reduce cost to the healthcare system, and Adherium’s scalable software technology allows us to better do this. This program with Adherium will better facilitate chronic disease management and regional population health solutions.”

About Adherium

Adherium is a provider of digital health solutions and a global leader in connected respiratory medical devices, with over 130,000 sold globally. The Company develops, manufactures and supplies patients, pharmaceutical companies, healthcare providers and contract research organizations with the broadest range of connected medical devices for respiratory medications. The devices and accompanying technology address sub-optimal medication use and strive to improve health outcomes in chronic disease. Adherium is headquartered in the USA, and operates globally from bases in the USA, Europe and Australasia. Learn more at adherium.com.

About Vitalus Health

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Vitalus Health provides specialty lung disease management, comprehensive sleep diagnostic solutions, PAP therapy, and EEG testing. Vitalus Health offers chronic care and regional population health solutions, while endeavoring to improve patient outcomes and chronic care costs through total engagement and increased compliance.

