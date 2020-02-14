Adial Pharmaceuticals : CEO Selected as a Luncheon Keynote Speaker for the 2020 Wall Street Conference and Retreat

Download as PDF February 14, 2020

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2020 / Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL;ADILW), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of treatments for addiction, is pleased to announce that the Company's CEO, William Stilley, has been selected as a luncheon keynote speaker for the 2020 Wall Street Conference and Retreat to be held in West Palm Beach, Florida on February 19-20. The Company recently announced it has commenced a Phase 3 pivotal clinical trial to investigate AD04 as a genetically targeted therapeutic agent for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD). Mr. Stilley plans to provide an update on the Company's upcoming clinical activities and other developments.

The 2020 Wall Street Conference and Retreat is an exclusive, invitation only, event attended by money managers, brokers, funds, and family offices to learn about opportunities to invest in selected early-stage growth companies from high-profile sectors on Wall Street, including pharmaceutical and healthcare.

'With the initiation of our Phase 3 trial, we believe we have the only investigational drug for the treatment of alcohol addiction with pivotal trials underway and, given our recent progress, we are more confident than ever in the potential of AD04 for patients around the world,' stated William Stilley, Chief Executive Officer of Adial. 'Our selection as a keynote speaker at this highly regarded event is an honor, and we look forward to providing an update on our strategy and plans going forward.'

About Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Adial Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of treatments for addictions. The Company's lead investigational new drug product, AD04, is a genetically targeted therapeutic agent for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) and is currently being investigated in a Phase 3 clinical for the potential treatment of AUD in subjects with certain target genotypes, which are to be identified using the Company's proprietary companion diagnostic genetic test. A Phase 2b clinical trial of AD04 for the treatment of AUD showed promising results in reducing frequency of drinking, quantity of drinking and heavy drinking (all with statistical significance), and no overt safety concerns (there were no statistically significant serious adverse events reported). AD04 is also believed to have the potential to treat other addictive disorders such as opioid use disorder, gambling, and obesity. www.adialpharma.com

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains certain 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Such statements are based upon various facts and derived utilizing numerous important assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words 'believes,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'intends,' 'projects,' 'estimates,' 'plans' and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as 'will,' 'should,' 'would,' 'may' and 'could' are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. The forward-looking statements include statements regarding plans to provide an update on our upcoming clinical activities and other developments, having the only investigational drug for the treatment of alcohol addiction with pivotal trials underway, the potential of AD04 for patients around the world . and the potential of AD04 to treat other addictive disorders such as opioid use disorder, gambling, and obesity. Any forward-looking statements included herein reflect our current views, and they involve certain risks and uncertainties, including, among others, our ability to identify patients expected to respond to the drug, to deliver response rates and improve the efficacy rates both in the trial and commercially, our ability to deploy our diagnostic genetic test to avoid treating patients for whom we would not expect the drug to be effective, saving time and cost and leading to reimbursement at premium pricing for both the drug and our proprietary companion diagnostic genetic test, our ability to confirm the prevalence of the people with the genetic biomarkers for treatment with AD04 being of higher prevalence in Scandinavia and Eastern Europe, our ability to confirm the results of the Phase 2b trial in the Phase 3 pivotal studies, our ability to rapidly enroll the study and develop a protocol that can be successfully conducted, the ability to obtain approvals in additional countries and open twenty-four sites in seven countries, the ability to expand the use of AD04 for use in patients with opioid use disorder, gambling and obesity, the ability of AD04 therapy to perform as designed, to demonstrate safety and efficacy, as well as results that are consistent with prior results, the ability to enroll patients and complete the clinical trials on time and achieve desired results and benefits, our ability to obtain regulatory approvals for commercialization of product candidates or to comply with ongoing regulatory requirements, regulatory limitations relating to our ability to promote or commercialize our product candidates for specific indications, acceptance of its product candidates in the marketplace and the successful development, marketing or sale of products, our ability to maintain our license agreements, the continued maintenance and growth of our patent estate, our ability to establish and maintain collaborations, our ability to obtain or maintain the capital or grants necessary to fund its research and development activities, and our ability to retain our key employees or maintain our Nasdaq listing. These risks should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statement included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was initially made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, unless required by law.

