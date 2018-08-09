Adidas : 2Q Net Profit Rose; Confirms Outlook

By Anthony Shevlin



Adidas AG (ADS.XE) said Thursday that net profit in the second quarter rose, boosted by strong revenue growth in key markets such as North America and China.

The German company said net profit for the period was 396 million euros ($459.6 million) compared with EUR158 million the previous year.

Operating profit for the period was EUR592 million, the company said.

Sales for the second quarter were EUR5.30 billion compared with EUR5.04 billion a year earlier.

Adidas confirmed its 2018 outlook and continues to expects sales to increase by around 10% on a currency-neutral basis.

