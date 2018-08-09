Log in
08/09/2018
198.425 EUR   +4.13%
Adidas : 2Q Net Profit Rose; Confirms Outlook
DJ
07:45aADIDAS : continues strong financial performance in Q2
PU
08/07ADIDAS AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
Adidas : 2Q Net Profit Rose; Confirms Outlook

08/09/2018 | 07:50am CEST

By Anthony Shevlin

Adidas AG (ADS.XE) said Thursday that net profit in the second quarter rose, boosted by strong revenue growth in key markets such as North America and China.

The German company said net profit for the period was 396 million euros ($459.6 million) compared with EUR158 million the previous year.

Operating profit for the period was EUR592 million, the company said.

Sales for the second quarter were EUR5.30 billion compared with EUR5.04 billion a year earlier.

Adidas confirmed its 2018 outlook and continues to expects sales to increase by around 10% on a currency-neutral basis.

Write to Anthony Shevlin at anthony.shevlin@dowjones.com

ADIDAS 0.47% 190.55 Delayed Quote.14.00%
ADIDAS AG (ADR) --End-of-day quote.
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 22 374 M
EBIT 2018 2 320 M
Net income 2018 1 657 M
Finance 2018 597 M
Yield 2018 1,62%
P/E ratio 2018 23,21
P/E ratio 2019 19,97
EV / Sales 2018 1,75x
EV / Sales 2019 1,61x
Capitalization 39 678 M
Chart ADIDAS
adidas Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ADIDAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 38
Average target price 215 €
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kasper Bo Rørsted Chief Executive Officer
Igor Landau Chairman-Supervisory Board
Harm Ohlmeyer Chief Financial Officer
Willi Schwerdtle Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang Jäger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADIDAS14.00%45 812
ADIDAS AG (ADR)--.--%45 757
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LTD11.10%13 450
PUMA AG RUDOLF DASSLER SPORT13.36%7 318
YUE YUEN INDUSTRIAL (HOLDINGS) LTD-29.43%4 521
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP45.63%3 516
