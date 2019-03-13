Adidas : Raises Dividend After Reporting 4Q Profit

By Max Bernhard



Adidas AG (ADS.XE) said Wednesday that it swung to a profit in the fourth quarter and raised its dividend for the year by nearly a third.

The German sporting-goods company said the net profit for the period was 108 million euros ($121.8 million), compared with a loss of EUR41 million a year earlier. Sales for the quarter increased 3.5% to EUR5.23 billion.

Adidas said it will propose a dividend of EUR3.35 a share, a 29% increase from the previous year.

For 2019, the company said it expects currency-adjusted revenue growth of between 5% and 8%. Adidas forecast a 2019 operative margin of between 11.3% and 11.5%. It expects profit from continuing operations to rise between 10% and 14%.

