ADIDAS    ADS   DE000A1EWWW0

ADIDAS

(ADS)
Adidas : Raises Dividend After Reporting 4Q Profit

0
03/13/2019 | 02:53am EDT

By Max Bernhard

Adidas AG (ADS.XE) said Wednesday that it swung to a profit in the fourth quarter and raised its dividend for the year by nearly a third.

The German sporting-goods company said the net profit for the period was 108 million euros ($121.8 million), compared with a loss of EUR41 million a year earlier. Sales for the quarter increased 3.5% to EUR5.23 billion.

Adidas said it will propose a dividend of EUR3.35 a share, a 29% increase from the previous year.

For 2019, the company said it expects currency-adjusted revenue growth of between 5% and 8%. Adidas forecast a 2019 operative margin of between 11.3% and 11.5%. It expects profit from continuing operations to rise between 10% and 14%.

Write to Max Bernhard at max.bernhard@dowjones.com; @mxbernhard

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADIDAS -1.32% 209.8 Delayed Quote.15.02%
ADIDAS AG (ADR) End-of-day quote.
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 21 855 M
EBIT 2018 2 374 M
Net income 2018 1 651 M
Finance 2018 673 M
Yield 2018 1,50%
P/E ratio 2018 25,54
P/E ratio 2019 22,25
EV / Sales 2018 1,89x
EV / Sales 2019 1,75x
Capitalization 42 047 M
Chart ADIDAS
Duration : Period :
adidas Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADIDAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 224 €
Spread / Average Target 6,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kasper Bo Rørsted Chief Executive Officer
Igor Landau Chairman-Supervisory Board
Harm Ohlmeyer Chief Financial Officer
Willi Schwerdtle Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang Jäger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADIDAS15.02%47 449
NIKE15.23%135 063
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.--.--%4 195
HWASEUNG ENTERPRISE CO LTD--.--%603
VULCABRAS AZALEIA SA14.23%515
FULGENT SUN INT (HOLDING) CO LTD--.--%301
