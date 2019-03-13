Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 03/13 09:41:53 am
203.55 EUR   -2.98%
05:37aADIDAS : Shares Drop on Slow 1st Half Sales Growth
DJ
05:21aAdidas shares fall as supply chain problems slow growth
RE
02:53aADIDAS : Raises Dividend After Reporting 4Q Profit
DJ
Adidas : Runs Into Supply-Chain Problems in Crucial North American Market -- 2nd Update

0
03/13/2019 | 09:31am EDT

By Sara Germano

HERZOGENAURACH, Germany-- Adidas AG said a supply-chain bottleneck in North America would prevent it from meeting demand for its products in coming months, sending shares down amid concerns the world's second-largest sporting-goods maker could lose its footing in one of its most important markets.

Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted said the company didn't have the manufacturing capacity to keep up with growing demand for its midprice apparel, a problem he estimated would cost the company between EUR200 million and EUR400 million ($225 million and $450 million).

Shares of Adidas fell 3% in early trading Wednesday.

Adidas has redirected investments and management resources to North America over the past four years to better compete with industry leader Nike Inc., and the market has become one of its most important. Revenue in North America adjusted for currency movements rose 15% to EUR4.7 billion in 2018, about a fifth of overall sales, tied with Asia-Pacific as Adidas's fastest-growing sales region.

Mr. Rorsted said the supply-chain challenges had arisen from strategic decisions Adidas had made earlier as it began sharpening its focus on the U.S., where it traditionally has the lowest market share relative to its competitors.

"Since our strategic position was smaller, we decided build the brand at the top, then move into the midtier," he said.

As the company moved to expand its wholesale relationships in the modestly priced apparel sector, he said, manufacturing demand couldn't keep pace.

The supply-chain problems present a further challenge for Adidas, which was already contending with flat sales in its home market of Western Europe, increased competition from rival brands, and shifting consumer tastes. Like all sportswear brands, Adidas offers a range of products--some for sport, some for fashion--and demand can change depending on trends or cyclical events like an Olympics or World Cup.

Adidas said it had stalled in Western Europe partly because of strong demand for fashion products and weak demand for sport gear, a direction that it has been working to correct for much of 2018. Globally, the company said it is shaking up its assortment of some of its core sneaker products to more proactively manage demand.

Mr. Rorsted said the company has taken about EUR500 million worth of its flagship midtier Superstar and Stan Smith sneakers off the market, in response to slowing demand after shoes--best sellers in recent years--began to fallout of favor.

Meanwhile, Mr. Rorsted said the company is "changing the business model" for its partnership with rapper Kanye West, whose Yeezy sneakers have been a focal point of Adidas's growth strategy for the high-end sneaker market. The company will continue to launch high-end Yeezy shoes in some deliberately small quantities, but will offer other Yeezy models to the mass market.

"In a normal year, we'll have between 20 and 30 launches of Yeezy products, where it used to be around two or three," Mr. Rorsted said.

The company said it expected sales to grow between 5% and 8% on a currency-neutral basis in 2019, including the 1-2% negative effect from the supply chain issues.

Analysts at Baader Helvea said they expected the slower forecast would cause a negative share-price reaction, even as the company's full-year outlook was in line with consensus.

"But the problems should be solved in the course of the year and sales-growth momentum should increase," said Baader Helvea analyst Volker Bosse.

The German company said net profit for the quarter ended Dec. 31 was EUR108 million, compared with a loss of EUR41 million a year earlier. Sales for the quarter increased 3.5% to EUR5.23 billion.

Patrick Costello

and

Max Bernhard

contributed to this article.

Write to Sara Germano at sara.germano@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
ADIDAS -2.76% 203.5 Delayed Quote.15.02%
ADIDAS AG (ADR) End-of-day quote.
