Adidas Shareholder Sells Portion of EUR4 Billion Stake -Reuters

--Groupe Bruxelles Lambert, one of German sportswear-maker Adidas's major shareholders, is preparing to sell a portion of its roughly EUR4 billion stake in the company, Reuters writes, citing unnamed sources.

--The Belgian investment firm was placing one-tenth of its 7.5% holding for sale on the market for roughly EUR353.1 million, Reuters says.

--Adidas shares traded down 2.3% at EUR256.15 at 1052 GMT.

Full story: https://reut.rs/31v77Fs

