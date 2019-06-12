Log in
Adidas Shareholder Sells Portion of EUR4 Billion Stake -Reuters

06/12/2019 | 07:09am EDT

--Groupe Bruxelles Lambert, one of German sportswear-maker Adidas's major shareholders, is preparing to sell a portion of its roughly EUR4 billion stake in the company, Reuters writes, citing unnamed sources.

--The Belgian investment firm was placing one-tenth of its 7.5% holding for sale on the market for roughly EUR353.1 million, Reuters says.

--Adidas shares traded down 2.3% at EUR256.15 at 1052 GMT.

Full story: https://reut.rs/31v77Fs

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADIDAS -2.23% 256.35 Delayed Quote.43.70%
ADIDAS AG (ADR) End-of-day quote.
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT -0.58% 85.58 Delayed Quote.13.14%
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 23 565 M
EBIT 2019 2 724 M
Net income 2019 1 920 M
Finance 2019 1 070 M
Yield 2019 1,44%
P/E ratio 2019 27,22
P/E ratio 2020 24,31
EV / Sales 2019 2,21x
EV / Sales 2020 2,05x
Capitalization 53 160 M
Chart ADIDAS
Duration : Period :
adidas Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADIDAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 244 €
Spread / Average Target -8,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kasper Bo Rørsted Chief Executive Officer
Igor Landau Chairman-Supervisory Board
Harm Ohlmeyer Chief Financial Officer
Willi Schwerdtle Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang Jäger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADIDAS43.70%58 454
NIKE12.30%122 534
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.--.--%4 949
HWASEUNG ENTERPRISE CO LTD--.--%735
361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL LTD-12.05%372
FULGENT SUN INT (HOLDING) CO LTD--.--%359
