Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Adidas    ADS   DE000A1EWWW0

ADIDAS

(ADS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Belle International taps BAML for sportswear unit IPO after $6.8 billion buyout: sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2019 | 02:49am EST
File photo of products of Belle seen at a show window at its store in Beijing

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese footwear retailer Belle International has hired Bank of America Merill Lynch (BAML) to help prepare for a Hong Kong listing of its sportswear business this year, said people with direct knowledge of the matter.

The firm aims for a valuation of at least HK$20 billion ($2.55 billion) to HK$25 billion for the unit, which distributes brands such as Nike and Adidas, said two of the people.

The divestiture comes nearly two years after BAML advised a consortium led by Hillhouse Capital Group and CDH Investments to take Belle private in a $6.8 billion deal completed in July 2017, as traditional retailers battled online competition.

The Shenzhen-based firm invited a group of investment banks to pitch for the listing late last year, said two of the people, who declined to be identified as the information was private.

Belle did not respond to an emailed request for comment and did not answer phone calls. BAML, Hillhouse and CDH declined to comment.

The initial public offering (IPO) plan comes as the value of China's sportswear market is set to grow to $58 billion in 2023 from $40 billion last year, estimated market researcher Euromonitor.

Belle controlled a 6.7 percent share of China's apparel and footwear specialist retailer segment, with Nike Inc and Adidas AG being the top two sportswear companies in China last year, Euromonitor data showed.

Established in 1991 as one of China's earliest shoe retailers, Belle produces shoes under own brands such as Belle and Staccato, and distributes foreign labels such as from Puma SE, Moussy and Converse.

The retailer experienced "unprecedented challenges", particularly from e-commerce and shopping malls that competed with its main sales channels in department stores, it said i
n an April 2017 filing when announcing the buyout https://reut.rs/2tOssdK.

Hillhouse, which has invested in Chinese technology firms including Tencent Holdings Ltd and JD.com Inc, owned 57.6 percent of Belle after the buyout, with CDH holding 11.9 percent, Belle said in July 2017. A group of Belle managers owned the remaining 30.5 percent.

Belle has for years hoped to boost competitiveness in e-commerce as Chinese consumers increasingly shop online.

It directly managed 20,716 retail outlets in China at the end of February 2017, including 13,062 footwear and 7,654 sportswear and apparel outlets.

(Reporting by Kane Wu and Julie Zhu; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

By Kane Wu and Julie Zhu
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADIDAS -0.05% 215.8 Delayed Quote.18.31%
NIKE -1.74% 85.64 Delayed Quote.17.56%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ADIDAS
02:49aBELLE INTERNATIONAL TAPS BAML FOR SP : sources
RE
02/28Zalando back in style as it bids to be Netflix of fashion
RE
02/27ADIDAS : Martin Shankland to succeed Gil Steyaert as Board Member Global Operati..
PU
02/26ADIDAS AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
02/22ADIDAS : Publication pursuant to § 114, 115, 117 WpHG
PU
02/22ADIDAS AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports acc..
EQ
02/22Puma goes up-market to join forces with Porsche Design
RE
02/19ADIDAS AG : Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regul..
EQ
02/15ADIDAS : The Classic White Sneakers That Are Slightly More Adventurous Than Dhan..
AQ
02/14Puma's caution on 2019 hits shares despite strong quarter
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 21 856 M
EBIT 2018 2 374 M
Net income 2018 1 651 M
Finance 2018 673 M
Yield 2018 1,46%
P/E ratio 2018 26,25
P/E ratio 2019 22,93
EV / Sales 2018 1,95x
EV / Sales 2019 1,80x
Capitalization 43 270 M
Chart ADIDAS
Duration : Period :
adidas Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADIDAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 224 €
Spread / Average Target 3,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kasper Bo Rørsted Chief Executive Officer
Igor Landau Chairman-Supervisory Board
Harm Ohlmeyer Chief Financial Officer
Willi Schwerdtle Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang Jäger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADIDAS18.31%49 023
NIKE17.56%134 922
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.--.--%4 192
HWASEUNG ENTERPRISE CO LTD--.--%613
VULCABRAS AZALEIA SA11.55%516
FULGENT SUN INT (HOLDING) CO LTD--.--%302
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.