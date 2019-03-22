Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Adidas    ADS   DE000A1EWWW0

ADIDAS

(ADS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Brexit reprieve boosts European shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/22/2019 | 05:19am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Traders walk past the German share price index DAX graph at Frankfurt's stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European stock markets rose on Friday, relieved at the European Union's agreement on a two-week reprieve that precludes Britain crashing out of the bloc without a deal next week.

The communique from Thursday's meeting of EU leaders also kept the door open to a longer extension if Prime Minister Theresa May, as expected, fails at the third attempt to gain parliament's approval for her negotiated exit deal.

After two days of losses, the pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.3 percent, led by 0.6 percent gains for Germany's DAX and a 0.2 percent rise in French stocks.

As has often been the case on Brexit, London's blue chip FTSE 100, packed with companies dependent on international revenues which tend to lose when sterling rises, dipped 0.2 percent.

The pound, fluctuating heavily in the past week on Brexit twists and turns, was up 0.3 percent in early trade.

Shares in Deutsche Bank, up earlier this week on the prospect of a merger with Commerzbank, rose more than 2 percent after disclosures showed its board members received their first bonuses in four years.

The retail sector led gains with a roughly 1 percent rise, while tech stocks, on a tear after surprisingly upbeat results from chipmaker Micron earlier this week, gained another 0.6 percent, tracking gains on Wall Street and in Asia.

German chipmaker Siltronic AG was the Stoxx 600's top gainer with a 3.6 percent rise.

Adidas AG and Puma SE both gained after a disappointing quarterly report from rival Nike Inc which hinted at a slowing of the U.S. firm's momentum in its home market.

Despite the relief, there were more signs of firms making preparations for a no-deal Brexit that is likely to send a depressive shock coursing through Europe's major economies.

British low-cost airline EasyJet said on Friday it was ready to suspend the voting rights of a small number of shares to comply with rules that require 50 percent plus one share of the company to be owned by EU shareholders following Brexit.

Goldman Sachs analysts reduced the likelihood of May's deal passing to just 50 percent, while raising the chances of "no-deal" to 15 percent. The bank continues to put the chances of no Brexit at all at 35 percent.

(Reporting by Medha Singh and Patrick Graham,)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADIDAS 0.29% 209.2 Delayed Quote.14.31%
DAX -0.59% 11486.31 Delayed Quote.9.39%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
NIKE 1.52% 88.01 Delayed Quote.18.71%
PUMA -0.20% 500 Delayed Quote.17.10%
SILTRONIC 1.28% 82.36 Delayed Quote.12.35%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.42% 379.25 Delayed Quote.12.79%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ADIDAS
05:19aBrexit reprieve boosts European shares
RE
03/20Instagram Tries Out Shopping Inside App -- WSJ
DJ
03/19ADIDAS : Supervisory Board announces candidates as shareholder representatives f..
PU
03/19ADIDAS : Correction to Adidas CEO Resigns From Bertelsmann Board Article
DJ
03/19Instagram adds shopping feature for U.S. users
RE
03/19KASPER RORSTED : Adidas CEO Resigns From Bertelsmann Supervisory Board
DJ
03/19ADIDAS AG : Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regul..
EQ
03/14ADIDAS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
03/14ADIDAS : Hits Supply-Chain Problems in North America
DJ
03/13ADIDAS : delivers record results in 2018
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 23 361 M
EBIT 2019 2 667 M
Net income 2019 1 857 M
Finance 2019 1 080 M
Yield 2019 1,80%
P/E ratio 2019 22,12
P/E ratio 2020 19,43
EV / Sales 2019 1,74x
EV / Sales 2020 1,61x
Capitalization 41 787 M
Chart ADIDAS
Duration : Period :
adidas Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADIDAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 223 €
Spread / Average Target 7,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kasper Bo Rørsted Chief Executive Officer
Igor Landau Chairman-Supervisory Board
Harm Ohlmeyer Chief Financial Officer
Willi Schwerdtle Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang Jäger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADIDAS14.31%47 547
NIKE18.71%136 433
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.--.--%4 644
HWASEUNG ENTERPRISE CO LTD--.--%613
FULGENT SUN INT (HOLDING) CO LTD--.--%308
CHINA HONGXING SPORTS LIMITED0.00%252
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.