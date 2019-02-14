Log in
ADIDAS

ADIDAS

(ADS)
My previous session
Puma upbeat for 2019 as new styles prove popular

02/14/2019 | 04:21am EST
FILE PHOTO - A woman enters the headquarters of German sports goods firm Puma before the company's annual news conference in Herzogenaurach

HERZOGENAURACH, Germany (Reuters) - German sportswear firm Puma forecast another year of fast sales and profit growth on Thursday after it reported strong quarterly results helped by demand for its chunky RS-X shoes and Cali sneakers marketed by singer Selena Gomez.

Fourth-quarter sales rose a currency-adjusted 20 percent to 1.226 billion euros (1.07 billion pounds), beating analyst consensus for 1.17 billion, while operating profit came in at 38 million euros, versus analyst forecasts for 39 million.

Puma said it expects sales to rise by about a currency-adjusted 10 percent in 2019 and operating profit of between 395 million and 415 million euros, while it is on track to meet a target for an operating margin of 10 percent by 2021/22.

Puma is growing faster than its bigger German rival Adidas and market leader Nike, helped by savvy social media campaigns and partnerships with celebrities like Gomez, Rihanna and rap mogul Jay-Z.

(Reporting by Alexander Huebner, writing by Emma Thomasson; editing by Thomas Seythal)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADIDAS -0.43% 197.85 Delayed Quote.8.91%
NIKE 0.81% 85.4 Delayed Quote.14.26%
PUMA -5.09% 456.5 Delayed Quote.12.76%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 21 856 M
EBIT 2018 2 373 M
Net income 2018 1 652 M
Finance 2018 663 M
Yield 2018 1,59%
P/E ratio 2018 24,16
P/E ratio 2019 21,05
EV / Sales 2018 1,79x
EV / Sales 2019 1,65x
Capitalization 39 813 M
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADIDAS8.91%44 892
NIKE14.26%134 402
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.--.--%4 116
HWASEUNG ENTERPRISE CO LTD--.--%539
VULCABRAS AZALEIA SA11.41%521
FULGENT SUN INT (HOLDING) CO LTD--.--%298
