Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Adidas    ADS   DE000A1EWWW0

ADIDAS

(ADS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Zalando profit surprise cheers European fashion stocks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/16/2019 | 05:51am EDT
The logo of fashion retailer Zalando is pictured at the new headquarters in Berlin

BERLIN (Reuters) - Shares in Zalando jumped on Tuesday after Europe's biggest online-only fashion retailer said it expected to post an operating profit for the first quarter, when it usually makes a loss due to selling off remaining stock after Christmas at a discount.

The shares were up 11.7 percent by 0924 GMT, buoying other fashion firms like ASOS, Zara-owner Inditex, Adidas and H&M.

The industry has been plagued in recent years by fierce competition and heavy discounting, while investment in logistics and technology to speed online delivery has also weighed on profitability, especially as Amazon expands in fashion.

Zalando said late on Monday it expected adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) in the single-digit millions, while analysts had predicted an operating loss. It said sales growth should meet market expectations for about 23 percent.

Zalando said the results were in line with its full-year targets. It is due to report first-quarter results on May 2.

"This is clearly a positive short-term development," said Liberum analyst Adam Tomlinson, who recently upgraded the stock to "buy".

"Zalando has built an infrastructure that is uniquely placed to fend off competition and has a logistics network that is looking increasingly superior to Amazon," Tomlinson added.

Last week, shares in British rival ASOS jumped after it stuck to its full-year guidance even after it reported a drop in first-half pretax profit, hurt by poor Christmas trading and logistical hiccups as it entered the U.S. market.

Shares in both ASOS and Zalando tumbled last year after they were forced to issue profit warnings, with ASOS blaming a high level of discounting and Zalando saying sales had been hit by the unusually long, hot summer in Europe.

However, Zalando said in February it expected solid growth this year after sales rebounded in the fourth quarter and it won 1.3 million new customers, the biggest quarterly increase in five years.

Zalando has predicted its margins should be increasingly supported by a move to grow its partner programme, under which it charges fashion labels a commission to sell stock through its website rather than buying and selling them itself.

It is also taking steps to counter a fall in average order size, adding beauty products to its range, making size recommendations to reduce the likelihood of returns, and trialing a minimum order value of 25 euros ($28) in Italy.

"We are pleased with our performance in the first quarter, demonstrating that we are focused on strong execution," Chief Financial Officer David Schroeder said in a statement.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel and Emma Thomasson; Editing by Michelle Martin and David Holmes)

By Emma Thomasson
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADIDAS 1.48% 229.65 Delayed Quote.24.07%
AMAZON.COM 0.10% 1844.87 Delayed Quote.22.83%
ASOS PLC 1.66% 3731 Delayed Quote.61.13%
HENNES & MAURITZ 0.76% 163.72 Delayed Quote.28.96%
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL 0.91% 26.54 End-of-day quote.18.75%
ZALANDO 10.35% 41.53 Delayed Quote.67.47%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ADIDAS
06:10aADIDAS : Athleisure wear helps JD Sports defy Britain's retail gloom
RE
05:51aZalando profit surprise cheers European fashion stocks
RE
04/15ADIDAS : completes Arena building - expansion of "World of Sports" finalized
PU
04/11ADIDAS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
04/09ADIDAS AG : Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regul..
EQ
04/05ADIDAS : Elle Fanning Wears '90s Reebok Streetwear, Alexa Chung- and Chloë Sevig..
AQ
04/04Adidas to Relaunch Beyoncé's Ivy Park Line
DJ
04/03ADIDAS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
04/01ADIDAS AG : Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regul..
EQ
03/26ADIDAS AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 23 451 M
EBIT 2019 2 677 M
Net income 2019 1 896 M
Finance 2019 1 071 M
Yield 2019 1,67%
P/E ratio 2019 23,71
P/E ratio 2020 21,17
EV / Sales 2019 1,89x
EV / Sales 2020 1,75x
Capitalization 45 354 M
Chart ADIDAS
Duration : Period :
adidas Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADIDAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 224 €
Spread / Average Target -0,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kasper Bo Rørsted Chief Executive Officer
Igor Landau Chairman-Supervisory Board
Harm Ohlmeyer Chief Financial Officer
Willi Schwerdtle Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang Jäger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADIDAS24.07%51 272
NIKE17.12%136 475
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.--.--%5 208
HWASEUNG ENTERPRISE CO LTD--.--%701
361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL LTD0.00%446
FULGENT SUN INT (HOLDING) CO LTD--.--%350
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About