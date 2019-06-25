DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: adidas AG / Share Buyback

adidas AG: Amendment regarding disclosure pursuant to Article 2 Section 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) - Trading Venues



25.06.2019 / 11:52

Herzogenaurach, June 25, 2019

By disclosure of January 7, 2019 pursuant to Article 2 Section 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052, adidas AG announced the continuation of the buyback of treasury shares in a second tranche of the share buyback program 2018-2021 starting on January 7, 2019. The information published in this respect is amended as follows:

To date, the adidas AG shares have been repurchased by a bank commissioned by adidas AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading). In future, adidas AG reserves the right to carry out the share buyback also via other trading venues in accordance with Article 3 Section 1 a) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

