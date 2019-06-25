Herzogenaurach, June 25, 2019
adidas AG: Amendment regarding disclosure pursuant to Article 2 Section 1
of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 supplementing
Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR)
Trading Venues
By disclosure of January 7, 2019 pursuant to Article 2 Section 1 of the
Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052, adidas AG announced the
continuation of the buyback of treasury shares in a second tranche of the
share buyback program 2018-2021 starting on January 7, 2019. The
information published in this respect is amended as follows:
To date, the adidas AG shares have been repurchased by a bank commissioned
by adidas AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).
In future, adidas AG reserves the right to carry out the share buyback also
via other trading venues in accordance with Article 3 Section 1 a) of the
Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.
Herzogenaurach, June 25, 2019
adidas AG
The Executive Board
