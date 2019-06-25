Log in
adidas AG: Amendment regarding disclosure pursuant to Article 2 Section 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) - Trading Venues

06/25/2019 | 05:55am EDT

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: adidas AG / Share Buyback
adidas AG: Amendment regarding disclosure pursuant to Article 2 Section 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) - Trading Venues

25.06.2019 / 11:52
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Herzogenaurach, June 25, 2019

adidas AG: Amendment regarding disclosure pursuant to Article 2 Section 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR)

Trading Venues

By disclosure of January 7, 2019 pursuant to Article 2 Section 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052, adidas AG announced the continuation of the buyback of treasury shares in a second tranche of the share buyback program 2018-2021 starting on January 7, 2019. The information published in this respect is amended as follows:

To date, the adidas AG shares have been repurchased by a bank commissioned by adidas AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading). In future, adidas AG reserves the right to carry out the share buyback also via other trading venues in accordance with Article 3 Section 1 a) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Herzogenaurach, June 25, 2019

adidas AG
The Executive Board


25.06.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: adidas AG
Adi-Dassler-Straße 1
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Internet: www.adidas-group.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

830427  25.06.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=830427&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
