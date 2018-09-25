Log in
adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 / 1st Tranche - 23rd Interim Announcement

09/25/2018 | 01:35pm CEST

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: adidas AG / Share Buyback
adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 / 1st Tranche - 23rd Interim Announcement

25.09.2018 / 13:30
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Herzogenaurach, September 25, 2018

adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 / 1st Tranche - 23rd Interim Announcement

In the period from September 17, 2018 up to and including September 21, 2018, adidas AG bought back a total of 67,338 shares of adidas AG within the framework of the share buyback programme. In the announcement of March 21, 2018 pursuant to Art. 2 Sect. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 it was communicated that the repurchase of treasury shares within the framework of a first tranche would commence on March 22, 2018.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from September 17, 2018 up to and including September 21, 2018 and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Overall volume of Volume-weighted average
shares bought back stock market price (EUR)1)
(number)
September 17, 2018 13,496 208.4079
September 18, 2018 13,500 209.4391
September 19, 2018 13,505 209.2180
September 20, 2018 13,500 209.3487
September 21, 2018 13,337 210.6536
In total 67,338 209.4105

1) Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice

The total number of shares which have been bought back so far by adidas AG since March 22, 2018 within the framework of the first tranche of the share buyback programme thus amounts to 3,682,514 shares.

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online under http://www.adidas-group.com/s/sharebuyback.

The purchase of the adidas AG shares was carried out by a bank assigned by adidas AG and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Herzogenaurach, September 25, 2018

adidas AG

The Executive Board


25.09.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: adidas AG
Adi-Dassler-Straße 1
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Internet: www.adidas-group.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

726803  25.09.2018 

© EQS 2018
