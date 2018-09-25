Herzogenaurach, September 25, 2018
adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the
Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and
Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 / 1st
Tranche - 23rd Interim Announcement
In the period from September 17, 2018 up to and including September 21,
2018, adidas AG bought back a total of 67,338 shares of adidas AG within
the framework of the share buyback programme. In the announcement of March
21, 2018 pursuant to Art. 2 Sect. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation
(EU) 2016/1052 it was communicated that the repurchase of treasury shares
within the framework of a first tranche would commence on March 22, 2018.
The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from
September 17, 2018 up to and including September 21, 2018 and the daily
volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Date
|Overall volume of
|Volume-weighted average
|
|shares bought back
|stock market price (EUR)1)
|
|(number)
|
|September 17, 2018
|13,496
|208.4079
|September 18, 2018
|13,500
|209.4391
|September 19, 2018
|13,505
|209.2180
|September 20, 2018
|13,500
|209.3487
|September 21, 2018
|13,337
|210.6536
|In total
|67,338
|209.4105
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1) Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according
to commercial practice
The total number of shares which have been bought back so far by adidas AG
since March 22, 2018 within the framework of the first tranche of the share
buyback programme thus amounts to 3,682,514 shares.
Further information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the
Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of
the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online
under http://www.adidas-group.com/s/sharebuyback.
The purchase of the adidas AG shares was carried out by a bank assigned by
adidas AG and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).
Herzogenaurach, September 25, 2018
adidas AG
The Executive Board
