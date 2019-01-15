DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: adidas AG / Share Buyback

adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 / 2nd Tranche - 1st Interim Announcement



15.01.2019 / 17:31

Herzogenaurach, January 15, 2019

In the period from March 22, 2018 up to and including December 4, 2018, adidas AG bought back a total of 5,089,879 shares of adidas AG within the framework of the share buyback program. In the announcement of January 7, 2019 pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 it was communicated that the repurchase of treasury shares within the framework of a second tranche would continue from January 7, 2019.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volumeweighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Overall volume of Volume-weighted average shares bought back stock market price (EUR)1) (number) January 7, 2019 14,402 189.7337 January 8, 2019 13,990 194.3260 January 9, 2019 14,006 195.4725 January 10, 2019 13,884 195.0357 January 11, 2019 13,777 196.7884 In total 70,059 194.2361

1) Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.

The total number of shares bought back within the framework of 70,059 the second tranche since January 7, 2019 amounts to The total number of shares bought back within the framework of 5,159,938 the share buyback program 2018-2021 since March 22, 2018 (including shares purchased in the second tranche) amounts to

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online under http://www.adidas-group.com/s/sharebuyback.

The purchase of the adidas AG shares was carried out by a bank assigned by adidas AG and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

