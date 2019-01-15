Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Adidas    ADS   DE000A1EWWW0

ADIDAS (ADS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 / 2nd Tranche - 1st Interim Announcement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/15/2019 | 11:35am EST

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: adidas AG / Share Buyback
adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 / 2nd Tranche - 1st Interim Announcement

15.01.2019 / 17:31
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Herzogenaurach, January 15, 2019

adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 / 2nd Tranche - 1st Interim Announcement

In the period from March 22, 2018 up to and including December 4, 2018, adidas AG bought back a total of 5,089,879 shares of adidas AG within the framework of the share buyback program. In the announcement of January 7, 2019 pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 it was communicated that the repurchase of treasury shares within the framework of a second tranche would continue from January 7, 2019.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volumeweighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Overall volume of Volume-weighted average
shares bought back stock market price (EUR)1)
(number)
January 7, 2019 14,402 189.7337
January 8, 2019 13,990 194.3260
January 9, 2019 14,006 195.4725
January 10, 2019 13,884 195.0357
January 11, 2019 13,777 196.7884
In total 70,059 194.2361

1) Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.

The total number of shares bought back within the framework of 70,059
the second tranche since January 7, 2019 amounts to
The total number of shares bought back within the framework of 5,159,938
the share buyback program 2018-2021 since March 22, 2018
(including shares purchased in the second tranche) amounts to

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online under http://www.adidas-group.com/s/sharebuyback.

The purchase of the adidas AG shares was carried out by a bank assigned by adidas AG and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Herzogenaurach, January 15, 2019

adidas AG
The Executive Board


15.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: adidas AG
Adi-Dassler-Straße 1
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Internet: www.adidas-group.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

766401  15.01.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=766401&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ADIDAS
11:35aADIDAS AG : Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regul..
EQ
01/14ADIDAS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
01/10You & Mr Jones Takes Majority Stake in Internal Marketing Firm
DJ
01/07ADIDAS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
01/07ADIDAS : continues share buyback program with second tranche
PU
01/07ADIDAS : Begins Second Tranche of Buy-Back Program
DJ
01/07ADIDAS AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
01/02ADIDAS : Notification purs. to Article 33 Section 1 WpHG
PU
01/02ADIDAS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
2018ADIDAS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 21 901 M
EBIT 2018 2 355 M
Net income 2018 1 653 M
Finance 2018 661 M
Yield 2018 1,61%
P/E ratio 2018 23,98
P/E ratio 2019 20,72
EV / Sales 2018 1,78x
EV / Sales 2019 1,63x
Capitalization 39 542 M
Chart ADIDAS
Duration : Period :
adidas Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADIDAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 224 €
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kasper Bo Rørsted Chief Executive Officer
Igor Landau Chairman-Supervisory Board
Harm Ohlmeyer Chief Financial Officer
Willi Schwerdtle Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang Jäger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADIDAS8.17%45 373
NIKE2.56%119 750
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.--.--%3 947
HWASEUNG ENTERPRISE CO LTD--.--%487
CHINA HONGXING SPORTS LIMITED0.00%253
FULGENT SUN INT (HOLDING) CO LTD--.--%250
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.