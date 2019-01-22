Log in
adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 / 2nd Tranche - 2nd Interim Announcement

01/22/2019 | 10:50am EST

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: adidas AG / Share Buyback
adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 / 2nd Tranche - 2nd Interim Announcement

22.01.2019 / 16:44
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Herzogenaurach, January 22, 2019

adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 / 2nd Tranche - 2nd Interim Announcement

In the announcement of January 7, 2019 pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 it was communicated that the repurchase of treasury shares within the framework of a second tranche would continue from January 7, 2019.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volumeweighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Overall volume of Volume-weighted average
shares bought back stock market price (EUR)1)
(number)
January 14, 2019 13,782 EUR 196.6659
January 15, 2019 13,598 EUR 197.3291
January 16, 2019 13,587 EUR 197.8096
January 17, 2019 13,590 EUR 198.9239
January 18, 2019 13,122 EUR 202.8683
In total 67,679 EUR 198.6847

1) Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.

The total number of shares bought back within the framework of 137,738
the second tranche since January 7, 2019 amounts to
The total number of shares bought back within the framework of 5,227,617
the share buyback program 2018-2021 since March 22, 2018
(including shares purchased in the second tranche) amounts to

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online under http://www.adidas-group.com/s/sharebuyback.

The purchase of the adidas AG shares was carried out by a bank assigned by adidas AG and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Herzogenaurach, January 22, 2019

adidas AG
The Executive Board


22.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: adidas AG
Adi-Dassler-Straße 1
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Internet: www.adidas-group.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

768595  22.01.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=768595&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
