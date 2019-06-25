Log in
ADIDAS

(ADS)
adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 1, Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 / 2nd Tranche - 21st Interim Announce

06/25/2019 | 05:50am EDT

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: adidas AG / Share Buyback
adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 1, Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 / 2nd Tranche - 21st Interim Announce

25.06.2019 / 11:48
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Herzogenaurach, June 25, 2019

adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 1, Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 / 2nd Tranche - 21st Interim Announcement

In the announcement of January 7, 2019 pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 it was communicated that the repurchase of treasury shares within the framework of a second tranche would continue from January 7, 2019.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily, and the daily volumeweighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Overall volume of Volume-weighted average stock
shares bought back market price (EUR)1)
(number)
June 17, 2019 109 260.5096
June 18, 2019 0 -
June 19, 2019 0 -
June 20, 2019 0 -
June 21, 2019 0 -
In total 109 260.5096

1) Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.

The total number of shares bought back within the framework of 1,010,341
the second tranche since January 7, 2019 amounts to
The total number of shares bought back within the framework of 6,100,220
the share buyback program 2018-2021 since March 22, 2018
(including shares purchased in the second tranche) amounts to

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 1, Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online under http://www.adidas-group.com/s/sharebuyback.

The purchase of the adidas AG shares was carried out by a bank assigned by adidas AG and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Herzogenaurach, June 25, 2019

adidas AG
The Executive Board


25.06.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: adidas AG
Adi-Dassler-Straße 1
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Internet: www.adidas-group.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

830419  25.06.2019 

© EQS 2019
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 23 570 M
EBIT 2019 2 724 M
Net income 2019 1 921 M
Finance 2019 1 086 M
Yield 2019 1,44%
P/E ratio 2019 27,23
P/E ratio 2020 24,32
EV / Sales 2019 2,21x
EV / Sales 2020 2,05x
Capitalization 53 200 M
Managers
NameTitle
Kasper Bo Rørsted Chief Executive Officer
Igor Landau Chairman-Supervisory Board
Harm Ohlmeyer Chief Financial Officer
Willi Schwerdtle Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang Jäger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADIDAS45.53%58 454
NIKE13.97%122 534
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.--.--%4 949
HWASEUNG ENTERPRISE CO LTD--.--%735
361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL LTD-9.64%372
FULGENT SUN INT (HOLDING) CO LTD--.--%359
