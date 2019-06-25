adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 1, Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 / 2nd Tranche - 21st Interim Announce

Herzogenaurach, June 25, 2019
adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the
Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 1, Sec. 2
and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 / 2nd
Tranche - 21st Interim Announcement
In the announcement of January 7, 2019 pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the
Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 it was communicated that
the repurchase of treasury shares within the framework of a second tranche
would continue from January 7, 2019.
The overall volume of the shares bought back daily, and the daily volumeweighted
average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:
|Date
|Overall volume of
|Volume-weighted average stock
|shares bought back
|market price (EUR)1)
|June 17, 2019
|109
|260.5096
|June 18, 2019
|0
|-
|June 19, 2019
|0
|-
|June 20, 2019
|0
|-
|June 21, 2019
|0
|-
|In total
|109
|260.5096
1) Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according
to commercial practice.
|The total number of shares bought back within the framework of
|1,010,341
|the second tranche since January 7, 2019 amounts to
|The total number of shares bought back within the framework of
|6,100,220
|the share buyback program 2018-2021 since March 22, 2018
|(including shares purchased in the second tranche) amounts to
Further information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the
Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 1, Sec. 2 and
Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is
available online under http://www.adidas-group.com/s/sharebuyback.
The purchase of the adidas AG shares was carried out by a bank assigned by
adidas AG and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).
Herzogenaurach, June 25, 2019
adidas AG
The Executive Board
