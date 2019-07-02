adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 1, Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 / 2nd Tranche -22nd Interim Announcem

Herzogenaurach, July 2, 2019
adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 1, Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 / 2nd Tranche -22nd Interim Announcement
In the announcement of January 7, 2019 pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 it was communicated that the repurchase of treasury shares within the framework of a second tranche would continue from January 7, 2019.
The overall volume of the shares bought back daily, and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:
|Date
|Overall volume of shares bought back (number)
|Volume-weighted average stock market price (EUR)1)
|June 24, 2019
|0
|0.0000
|June 25, 2019
|15,000
|263.4379
|June 26, 2019
|67,731
|271.2277
|June 27, 2019
|116,244
|267.8681
|June 28, 2019
|121,813
|270.7952
|In total
|320,788
|269.4818
1) Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.
|The total number of shares bought back within the framework of the second tranche since January 7, 2019 amounts to
|1,331,129
|The total number of shares bought back within the framework of the share buyback program 2018-2021 since March 22, 2018 (including shares purchased in the second tranche) amounts to
|6,421,008
Further information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 1, Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online under http://www.adidas-group.com/s/sharebuyback.
The purchase of the adidas AG shares was carried out by a bank assigned by adidas AG and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).
Herzogenaurach, July 2, 2019
adidas AG
The Executive Board