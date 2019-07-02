Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Adidas    ADS   DE000A1EWWW0

ADIDAS

(ADS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 1, Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 / 2nd Tranche -22nd Interim Announcem

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/02/2019 | 08:30am EDT

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: adidas AG / Share Buyback
adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 1, Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 / 2nd Tranche -22nd Interim Announcem

02.07.2019 / 14:27
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Herzogenaurach, July 2, 2019

adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 1, Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 / 2nd Tranche -22nd Interim Announcement

In the announcement of January 7, 2019 pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 it was communicated that the repurchase of treasury shares within the framework of a second tranche would continue from January 7, 2019.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily, and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Overall volume of shares bought back (number) Volume-weighted average stock market price (EUR)1)
June 24, 2019 0 0.0000
June 25, 2019 15,000 263.4379
June 26, 2019 67,731 271.2277
June 27, 2019 116,244 267.8681
June 28, 2019 121,813 270.7952
In total 320,788 269.4818
 

1) Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.

The total number of shares bought back within the framework of the second tranche since January 7, 2019 amounts to 1,331,129
The total number of shares bought back within the framework of the share buyback program 2018-2021 since March 22, 2018 (including shares purchased in the second tranche) amounts to 6,421,008

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 1, Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online under http://www.adidas-group.com/s/sharebuyback.

The purchase of the adidas AG shares was carried out by a bank assigned by adidas AG and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Herzogenaurach, July 2, 2019

adidas AG
The Executive Board


02.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: adidas AG
Adi-Dassler-Straße 1
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Internet: www.adidas-group.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

834857  02.07.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=834857&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ADIDAS
08:30aADIDAS AG : Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regul..
EQ
07/01ADIDAS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
07/01Walmart, Coca-Cola, Rio Tinto Pressured by Investors on Workforce Transparenc..
DJ
06/27'AN AWESOME FEELING' : Paralyzed Humboldt Broncos player inks deal with Adidas
AQ
06/27ADIDAS : China footwear retail unit files for Hong Kong IPO to raise $1 billion
RE
06/27ADIDAS : Japan exec arrested for cocaine possession
AQ
06/25ADIDAS AG : Amendment regarding disclosure pursuant to Article 2 Section 1 of th..
EQ
06/25ADIDAS AG : Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regul..
EQ
06/20ADIDAS : Stripes Aren't a Trademark, Court Says
DJ
06/19ADIDAS : Told Three Stripes Aren't Enough for a Trademark
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 23 525 M
EBIT 2019 2 720 M
Net income 2019 1 944 M
Finance 2019 1 082 M
Yield 2019 1,43%
P/E ratio 2019 27,9x
P/E ratio 2020 24,9x
EV / Sales2019 2,26x
EV / Sales2020 2,11x
Capitalization 54 292 M
Chart ADIDAS
Duration : Period :
adidas Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADIDAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 253  €
Last Close Price 274  €
Spread / Highest target 15,0%
Spread / Average Target -7,71%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kasper Bo Rørsted Chief Executive Officer
Igor Landau Chairman-Supervisory Board
Harm Ohlmeyer Chief Financial Officer
Willi Schwerdtle Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang Jäger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADIDAS50.41%61 430
NIKE15.20%134 243
ADIDAS AG (ADR)--.--%61 430
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LTD43.33%18 549
PUMA37.12%9 888
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.--.--%5 186
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About