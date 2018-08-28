adidas AG: Release of a capital market information

Herzogenaurach, August 28, 2018
adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the
Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and
Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 / 1st
Tranche - 19th Interim Announcement
In the period from August 20, 2018 up to and including August 24, 2018,
adidas AG bought back a total of 66,624 shares of adidas AG within the
framework of the share buyback programme. In the announcement of March 21,
2018 pursuant to Art. 2 Sect. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU)
2016/1052 it was communicated that the repurchase of treasury shares within
the framework of a first tranche would commence on March 22, 2018.
The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from
August 20, 2018 up to and including August 24, 2018 and the daily
volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Date
|Overall volume of
|Volume-weighted average stock
|
|shares bought back
|market price (EUR)1)
|
|(number)
|
|August 20, 2018
|13,395
|EUR 208.9241
|August 21, 2018
|13,410
|EUR 210.7214
|August 22, 2018
|13,386
|EUR 210.2995
|August 23, 2018
|13,267
|EUR 212.8511
|August 24, 2018
|13,166
|EUR 213.9377
|In total
|66,624
|EUR 211.3350
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1) Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according
to commercial practice
The total number of shares which have been bought back so far by adidas AG
since March 22, 2018 within the framework of the first tranche of the share
buyback programme thus amounts to 3,414,096 shares.
Further information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the
Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of
the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online
under http://www.adidas-group.com/s/sharebuyback.
The purchase of the adidas AG shares was carried out by a bank assigned by
adidas AG and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).
Herzogenaurach, August 28, 2018
adidas AG
The Executive Board
28.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
