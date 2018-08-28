Log in
ADIDAS (ADS)
adidas AG: Release of a capital market information

08/28/2018 | 11:05am CEST

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: adidas AG / Share Buyback
adidas AG: Release of a capital market information

28.08.2018 / 11:00
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Herzogenaurach, August 28, 2018

adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 / 1st Tranche - 19th Interim Announcement

In the period from August 20, 2018 up to and including August 24, 2018, adidas AG bought back a total of 66,624 shares of adidas AG within the framework of the share buyback programme. In the announcement of March 21, 2018 pursuant to Art. 2 Sect. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 it was communicated that the repurchase of treasury shares within the framework of a first tranche would commence on March 22, 2018.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from August 20, 2018 up to and including August 24, 2018 and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Overall volume of Volume-weighted average stock
shares bought back market price (EUR)1)
(number)
August 20, 2018 13,395 EUR 208.9241
August 21, 2018 13,410 EUR 210.7214
August 22, 2018 13,386 EUR 210.2995
August 23, 2018 13,267 EUR 212.8511
August 24, 2018 13,166 EUR 213.9377
In total 66,624 EUR 211.3350

1) Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice

The total number of shares which have been bought back so far by adidas AG since March 22, 2018 within the framework of the first tranche of the share buyback programme thus amounts to 3,414,096 shares.

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online under http://www.adidas-group.com/s/sharebuyback.

The purchase of the adidas AG shares was carried out by a bank assigned by adidas AG and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Herzogenaurach, August 28, 2018

adidas AG

The Executive Board


28.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: adidas AG
Adi-Dassler-Straße 1
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Internet: www.adidas-group.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

717997  28.08.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=717997&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
