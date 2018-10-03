adidas : College Basketball Corruption Trial Kicks Off

By Rebecca O'Brien

An Adidas AG executive paid the families of top high-school basketball players to induce them to attend schools with Adidas sponsorships, his defense lawyer told a Manhattan jury on Tuesday, conceding a violation of NCAA rules governing amateurism in college sports.

That said, NCAA rules "are not the laws of this country," the lawyer, Casey Donnelly, said in her opening argument. Instead, her client, James Gatto, Adidas' director of global sports marketing, and his two co-defendants are charged with defrauding the universities they believed they were trying to help, charges of which they are innocent, she said.

The Manhattan U.S. attorney's office described the alleged scheme differently. Motivated by "greed" and corporate competition, the defendants cheated the universities as part of what Assistant U.S. Attorney Eli Mark called "a blatant and brazen violation of the most fundamental rule in college basketball -- that you can't pay to play."

The case is the first trial to emerge from a wide-ranging probe of alleged corruption in college basketball. Charges were unsealed last fall against 10 people, rattling the sport with allegations of bribery at some of the country's most celebrated basketball programs.

Opening arguments set up a courtroom referendum on the National Collegiate Athletic Association and the high-stakes, competitive world of Division I sports that the NCAA's rules govern. In it coaches, apparel companies and talent agents jockey for a handful of elite players, with hundreds of millions of dollars on the line.

Mr. Gatto, former Adidas consultant Merl Code and aspiring sports-talent manager Christian Dawkins are accused of funneling tens of thousands of dollars from Adidas to families of top high-school basketball players, so that they would sign with Adidas-sponsored schools.

Adidas hasn't been charged in the matter and has said it is cooperating with the investigation. The company suspended Mr. Gatto and ended its relationship with Mr. Code.

All three men have pleaded not guilty to two counts: conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud. Mr. Gatto also faces a third count of wire fraud and has pleaded not guilty.

Ms. Donnelly told the jury that Mr. Gatto saw the payments as a "win, win, win" situation: Universities would benefit from a winning basketball team, Adidas would benefit from brand exposure, and the families would have "a little something extra" in their pockets.

"Jim and Adidas helped out, financially, a few families whose sons were among the most talented athletes in the country," said Ms. Donnelly, making an implicit point she touched on several times in her opening remarks, over objections from prosecutors: that some of the players caught up in the corruption probe come from poor families and earn no money for participating in college sports.

For universities, "a successful basketball program is the equivalent of a winning lottery ticket," Ms. Donnelly said, with millions of dollars in alumni donations and corporate sponsorships on the line. She said Mr. Gatto, who had oversight of Adidas' college programs, was doing the bidding of elite coaches, who he believed represented the universities' interests.

Mr. Gatto believed that rival apparel companies were doing the same thing, Ms. Donnelly said, and he was trying to "level the playing field" for Adidas.

Mr. Mark, the prosecutor, said the defendants plotted to conceal the scheme from the universities using cash handoffs, sham invoices and secret phones. The schools, Mr. Mark said, wouldn't knowingly risk NCAA sanctions by paying athletic scholarships to students rendered ineligible by improper payments on the side.

The trial is expected to last several weeks.

Write to Rebecca Davis O'Brien at Rebecca.OBrien@wsj.com