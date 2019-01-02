|
adidas : Notification purs. to Article 33 Section 1 WpHG
01/02/2019 | 04:49pm CET
adidas AG
Nachricht vom 02.01.2019 | 16:00
adidas AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
adidas AG 02.01.2019 / 16:00
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
|
Name:
|
adidas AG
|
Street:
|
Adi-Dassler-Straße 1
|
Postal code:
|
91074
|
City:
|
Herzogenaurach Germany
|
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|
549300JSX0Z4CW0V5023
2. Reason for notification
|
X
|
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
X
|
Other reason:
Voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: BlackRock, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
21 Dec 2018
6. Total positions
|
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
|
% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|
Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec.
41 WpHG
|
New
|
5.08 %
|
0.40 %
|
5.49 %
|
200416186
|
Previous notification
|
5.12 %
|
0.39 %
|
5.51 %
|
/
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec.
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
ISIN
|
Absolute
|
In %
|
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
|
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
|
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
|
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
|
DE000A1EWWW0
|
0
|
10183239
|
0.00 %
|
5.08 %
|
US00687A1079
|
0
|
22
|
0.00 %
|
0.00001 %
|
Total
|
10183261
|
5.08 %
Indirect
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Voting rights
|
Type of instrument
|
Expiration or maturity date
|
Exercise or conversion period
|
Voting rights absolute
|
Voting rights in %
|
Lent Securities
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
642357
|
0.32 %
|
Total
|
642357
|
0.32 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|
Type of instrument
|
Expiration or maturity date
|
Exercise or conversion period
|
Cash or physical settlement
|
Voting rights absolute
|
Voting rights in %
|
Contract for Difference
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Cash
|
169222
|
0.08 %
|
Total
|
169222
|
0.08 %
rights in
Voting
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|
X
|
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
|
Name
|
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|
BlackRock, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
Trident Merger, LLC
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
---
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
---
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
---
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
---
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
Total of both (if at least 5% or
|
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock Advisors, LLC
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
---
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock (Singapore) Limited
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
---
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock HK Holdco Limited
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
---
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock HK Holdco Limited
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock Lux Finco S.à r.l.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock Trident Holding Company Limited
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock Japan Holdings GK
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
---
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
Black Rock Financial Management, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
---
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock Canada Holdings LP
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
---
%
%
%
|
---
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock Cayman Capital Holdings Limited
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock UK A LLP
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock UK 2 LLP
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock UK 3 LLP
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock UK 4 LLP
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
---
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock Group Limited
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock Finance Europe Limited
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
---
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock Group Limited
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.à r.l.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock UK Holdco Limited
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock Asset Management Schweiz AG
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
---
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock Group Limited
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.à r.l.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock (Luxembourg) S.A.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
---
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
%
%
%
|
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock Group Limited
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.à r.l.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock Investment Management Ireland Holdings Limited
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock Asset Management Ireland Limited
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
---
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock Group Limited
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock International Limited
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
---
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock Group Limited
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock International Limited
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock Life Limited
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
---
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock Group Limited
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock Finance Europe Limited
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
---
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
BlackRock, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
Disclaimer
adidas AG published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 15:48:04 UTC
|
|
|
|
Sales 2018
|
21 900 M
|
EBIT 2018
|
2 351 M
|
Net income 2018
|
1 650 M
|
Finance 2018
|
759 M
|
Yield 2018
|
1,75%
|
|
P/E ratio 2018
|
22,17
|
P/E ratio 2019
|
19,17
|
EV / Sales 2018
|
1,63x
|
EV / Sales 2019
|
1,50x
|
Capitalization
|
36 556 M
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends ADIDAS
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|
OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|
34
|Average target price
|
224 €
|Spread / Average Target
|
23%
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|ADIDAS
|0.00%
|42 005