adidas : Notification purs. to Article 33 Section 1 WpHG

01/02/2019 | 04:49pm CET

adidas AG

adidas AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer

Name:

adidas AG

Street:

Adi-Dassler-Straße 1

Postal code:

91074

City:

Herzogenaurach Germany

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

549300JSX0Z4CW0V5023

2. Reason for notification

X

Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights

Acquisition/disposal of instruments

Change of breakdown of voting rights

X

Other reason:

Voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: BlackRock, Inc.

City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

21 Dec 2018

6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec.

41 WpHG

New

5.08 %

0.40 %

5.49 %

200416186

Previous notification

5.12 %

0.39 %

5.51 %

/

Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec.

7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

Absolute

In %

Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)

Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)

DE000A1EWWW0

0

10183239

0.00 %

5.08 %

US00687A1079

0

22

0.00 %

0.00001 %

Total

10183261

5.08 %

Indirect

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Voting rights

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Lent Securities

N/A

N/A

642357

0.32 %

Total

642357

0.32 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Contract for Difference

N/A

N/A

Cash

169222

0.08 %

Total

169222

0.08 %

rights in

Voting

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name

% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

Trident Merger, LLC

%

%

%

BlackRock Investment Management, LLC

%

%

%

---

%

%

%

BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

%

%

%

---

%

%

%

BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC

%

%

%

BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association

%

%

%

---

%

%

%

BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC

%

%

%

BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Fund Advisors

%

%

%

---

%

%

%

BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

%

%

%

Total of both (if at least 5% or

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Advisors, LLC

%

%

%

---

%

%

%

BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

%

%

%

BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.

%

%

%

BlackRock (Singapore) Limited

%

%

%

---

%

%

%

BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

%

%

%

BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.

%

%

%

BlackRock HK Holdco Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited

%

%

%

---

%

%

%

BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

%

%

%

BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.

%

%

%

BlackRock HK Holdco Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Lux Finco S.à r.l.

%

%

%

BlackRock Trident Holding Company Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Japan Holdings GK

%

%

%

BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

%

%

%

---

%

%

%

BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

%

%

%

Black Rock Financial Management, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

%

%

%

BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd.

%

%

%

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

%

%

%

---

%

%

%

BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

%

%

%

BlackRock Canada Holdings LP

%

%

%

BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC

%

%

%

BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited

%

%

%

---

%

%

%

---

%

%

%

BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman Capital Holdings Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock UK A LLP

%

%

%

BlackRock UK 2 LLP

%

%

%

BlackRock UK 3 LLP

%

%

%

BlackRock UK 4 LLP

%

%

%

---

%

%

%

BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Group Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Finance Europe Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

%

%

%

---

%

%

%

BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Group Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.à r.l.

%

%

%

BlackRock UK Holdco Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Asset Management Schweiz AG

%

%

%

---

%

%

%

BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Group Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.à r.l.

%

%

%

BlackRock (Luxembourg) S.A.

%

%

%

---

%

%

%

BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Group Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.à r.l.

%

%

%

BlackRock Investment Management Ireland Holdings Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Asset Management Ireland Limited

%

%

%

---

%

%

%

BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Group Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock International Limited

%

%

%

---

%

%

%

BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Group Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock International Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Life Limited

%

%

%

---

%

%

%

BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Group Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Finance Europe Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.

%

%

%

---

%

%

%

BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

Disclaimer

adidas AG published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 15:48:04 UTC
