adidas : Notification purs. to Article 33 Section 1 WpHG

adidas AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer

Name: adidas AG Street: Adi-Dassler-Straße 1 Postal code: 91074 City: Herzogenaurach Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300JSX0Z4CW0V5023

2. Reason for notification

X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason: Voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: BlackRock, Inc.

City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

21 Dec 2018

6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 5.08 % 0.40 % 5.49 % 200416186 Previous notification 5.12 % 0.39 % 5.51 % /

Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec.

7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN Absolute In % Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A1EWWW0 0 10183239 0.00 % 5.08 % US00687A1079 0 22 0.00 % 0.00001 % Total 10183261 5.08 % Indirect

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Voting rights Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Lent Securities N/A N/A 642357 0.32 % Total 642357 0.32 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Contract for Difference N/A N/A Cash 169222 0.08 % Total 169222 0.08 % rights in

Voting

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) BlackRock, Inc. % % % Trident Merger, LLC % % % BlackRock Investment Management, LLC % % % --- % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % % BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % % --- % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % % BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC % % % BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC % % % BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc. % % % BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association % % % --- % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % % BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC % % % BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC % % % BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc. % % % BlackRock Fund Advisors % % % --- % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % % Total of both (if at least 5% or

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % % BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc. % % % BlackRock Advisors, LLC % % % --- % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % % BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % % BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % % BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % % BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd. % % % BlackRock (Singapore) Limited % % % --- % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % % BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % % BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % % BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % % BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd. % % % BlackRock HK Holdco Limited % % % BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited % % % --- % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % % BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % % BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % % BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % % BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd. % % % BlackRock HK Holdco Limited % % % BlackRock Lux Finco S.à r.l. % % % BlackRock Trident Holding Company Limited % % % BlackRock Japan Holdings GK % % % BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. % % % --- % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % % Black Rock Financial Management, Inc. % % % BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % % BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % % BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd. % % % BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited % % % --- % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % % BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % % BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % % BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % % BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % % % BlackRock Canada Holdings LP % % % BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC % % % BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited % % %

