Adidas

ADIDAS

(ADS)
03/13 11:12:45 am
205.15 EUR   -2.22%
adidas : Publication pursuant to § 19 Co-Determination Act

03/13/2019 | 10:48am EDT

adidas AG Herzogenaurach

- ISIN DE000A1EWWW0 -

Announcement pursuant to § 19 Co-Determination Act

(Mitbestimmungsgesetz - MitbestG)

Pursuant to § 19 MitbestG we hereby announce the following:

The term of office of the current employee representatives on the Supervisory Board of adidas AG expires at the end of the next Annual General Meeting scheduled for May 9, 2019.

The following persons were elected as employee representatives to the Supervisory Board of adidas AG:

Supervisory Board members representing the employees (excluding management executives):

Petra Maria Auerbacher Roswitha Hermann

Udo Müller, alternate candidate: Paul Francis Seline Roland Nosko (tradeunionrepresentative)

Beate Rohrig (tradeunionrepresentative)Frank Scheiderer

Michael Storl

Supervisory Board member representing the management executives:

Günter Weigl, alternate candidate: CelineDel Genes

The term of office of the newly elected employee representatives shall commence with effect from the end of the Annual General Meeting on May 9, 2019.

Herzogenaurach, March 2019

adidas AG

THE EXECUTIVE BOARD

Disclaimer

adidas AG published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2019 14:48:01 UTC
