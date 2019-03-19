Log in
adidas : Supervisory Board announces candidates as shareholder representatives for Supervisory Board election

0
03/19/2019 | 02:20pm EDT

The Supervisory Board of adidas AG today announced the candidates that will stand for election to the Supervisory Board as shareholder representatives during the Annual General Meeting on May 9, 2019.

The following new candidates are standing for election:

Jing Ulrich (51), Managing Director and Vice Chairman, Asia Pacific at JPMorgan Chase & Co. Jing Ulrich joined JPMorgan Chase in 2005. She was previously a Managing Director at Deutsche Bank and CLSA Asia-Pacific Markets.

Thomas Rabe (53), Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Bertelsmann. Thomas Rabe was appointed to the Executive Board of Bertelsmann, a media, services and education company, as Chief Financial Officer in 2006. He has been Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Bertelsmann since 2012.

Bodo Uebber (59), member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG. Bodo Uebber has been a member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG since 2003, with responsibility for Finance & Controlling, Daimler Financial Services as well as Mergers & Acquisitions since December 2004.

We are delighted to be able to propose Jing Ulrich, Thomas Rabe and Bodo Uebber for election to the adidas AG Supervisory Board. All three are proven experts with many years of management experience with successful global companies. Therefore, they are ideally qualified to contribute to the ongoing sustainable success of adidas through their Supervisory Board functions.

Igor Landau, Chairman of the adidas AG Supervisory Board

Dr. Frank Appel (57), Katja Kraus (48) and Willi Schwerdtle (66) will not stand for re-election. Dr. Frank Appel, Chief Executive Officer of Deutsche Post AG, has been a member of the adidas AG Supervisory Board since 2018. Katja Kraus, Author/Managing Partner, Jung von Matt/sports GmbH, has been a member of the adidas AG Supervisory Board since 2014. Willi Schwerdtle, Independent Management Consultant, has been a member of the adidas AG Supervisory Board since 2004 and Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board since 2009.

Igor Landau (74) will continue to serve as Chairman of the Supervisory Board until the regular Annual General Meeting of adidas AG in 2020, in order to accompany the current five-year strategic business plan, 'Creating the New', through to completion in the 2020 financial year and to ensure a smooth hand-over to a new Supervisory Board Chairman. Accordingly, he is standing for re-election for a term of one year.

Herbert Kauffmann (67) is standing for re-election for a term of two years.

The other current shareholder representatives - Ian Gallienne (48), Kathrin Menges (54) and Nassef Sawiris (58) - will stand for re-election on May 9, 2019 for a new five-year term of office.

Igor Landau: 'On behalf of the adidas AG Supervisory Board, I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank Dr. Frank Appel, Katja Kraus and Willi Schwerdtle. Through the contributions they have made over the past years, they have helped advance the work of our Board in many different ways, thus playing a part in making adidas a leader in the sporting goods industry and ensuring that the company is ideally positioned for a successful future.'

The Annual General Meeting of adidas AG will take place on May 9, 2019 in Fuerth, Bavaria. Further information on the Annual General Meeting is available on the company's website: www.adidas-group.com/agm.

Disclaimer

adidas AG published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 18:19:08 UTC
