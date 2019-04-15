adidas : completes Arena building - expansion of "World of Sports" finalized

With the completion of the new arena building, adidas has finalized the expansion of the 'World of Sports' in Herzogenaurach. The newly constructed building is reminiscent of a football stadium and offers space for more than 2,000 employees on 52,000 square meters. Inside the building, the sporting goods manufacturer is implementing a new, flexible workplace concept that combines the advantages of open, communicative areas with privacy for concentrated activities and meetings. Over the past several years, adidas has been testing this concept in a building specifically built for this purpose.

We want to bring the best talents to Herzogenaurach and offer them perfect conditions. At the 'World of Sports', we combine a modern, international working environment with flat hierarchies and an open, creative atmosphere. In addition, we offer a unique range of sports.

Karen Parkin, adidas Executive Board member responsible for Global Human Resources.

Starting this week, the adidas employees will gradually move into 'Arena', so that in a few weeks time all 5,600 Herzogenaurach based adidas colleagues will be together in one place at 'World of Sports'.

The official inauguration of the Arena building will take place on 9 August 2019, when adidas celebrates its 70th anniversary. Adi Dassler founded the sporting goods manufacturer with the 3 stripes on 18 August 1949 in Herzogenaurach.

The history of the 'World of Sports' in the northeast of Herzogenaurach begins in 1999, when adidas moved into the refurbished barracks building 'Spikes'. In 2011, the modern office building 'Laces' was ready to host 1,700 employees. The company kindergarten 'World of Kids' opened in 2013 and the fitness studio one year later. Both are currently being expanded. Since 2018, the 'Halftime' building provides employees with an additional company restaurant and meeting rooms. Two multi-storey car parks have 3,500 parking spaces. There is also a free shuttle bus service to Nuremberg and Fürth for employees.

'World of Sports' offers numerous sports facilities: a football stadium for some 4,000 spectators, beach volleyball courts, tennis and basketball court as well as a climbing tower. The facilities can be used individually or as part of numerous courses and events. In addition, locker rooms and showers are available for employees cycling to work or running during lunch breaks.