Financials EUR USD Sales 2020 20 019 M 22 538 M 22 538 M Net income 2020 684 M 770 M 770 M Net cash 2020 266 M 299 M 299 M P/E ratio 2020 69,9x Yield 2020 0,94% Capitalization 48 793 M 54 799 M 54 932 M EV / Sales 2019 EV / Sales 2020 2,42x Nbr of Employees 53 218 Free-Float 89,7% Chart ADIDAS AG Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends ADIDAS AG Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 39 Average target price 233,20 € Last Close Price 250,20 € Spread / Highest target 13,5% Spread / Average Target -6,80% Spread / Lowest Target -32,1% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Kasper Bo Rørsted Chief Executive Officer Igor Landau Chairman-Supervisory Board Martin Shankland Head-Global Operations Harm Ohlmeyer Chief Financial Officer Herbert Kauffmann Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) ADIDAS AG -13.66% 54 799 NIKE, INC. 2.76% 161 895 ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED 8.32% 26 341 PUMA SE 0.95% 11 589 DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION 25.89% 5 952 SKECHERS U.S.A., INC. -24.24% 5 466