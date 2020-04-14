Log in
ADIDAS AG

ADIDAS AG

(ADS)
  Report
News 
News

Adidas : Gets Approval for EUR3 Billion Syndicated Loan Through KfW Group

04/14/2020 | 12:51pm EDT

By Giulia Petroni

Adidas AG said Tuesday that it has received approval for a syndicated loan of 3 billion euros ($3.28 billion) through Germany's state-owned development bank KfW Group in response to the coronavirus hit.

The German sporting-goods company said the syndicated revolving loan facility comprises a loan of EUR2.4 billion from KfW and EUR600 million from a consortium of the company's partner banks.

"Following the severe impact on its business from the global spread of the coronavirus pandemic, Adidas has taken further steps to safeguard the company's financial flexibility," the company said, adding that it would repay any used portion of the loan as soon as possible.

Adidas said one of the conditions of the loan is that the company suspends dividend payments for the duration of the facility.

The company said that, at this stage, it can't predict the impact of the coronavirus on its business and therefore can't provide an outlook for the full year. The publication of its first-quarter results has been moved forward to April 27, it said.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 22 898 M
EBIT 2020 2 104 M
Net income 2020 1 547 M
Finance 2020 684 M
Yield 2020 1,72%
P/E ratio 2020 27,5x
P/E ratio 2021 20,3x
EV / Sales2020 1,88x
EV / Sales2021 1,67x
Capitalization 43 742 M
