Adidas : Gets Approval for EUR3 Billion Syndicated Loan Through KfW Group

By Giulia Petroni

Adidas AG said Tuesday that it has received approval for a syndicated loan of 3 billion euros ($3.28 billion) through Germany's state-owned development bank KfW Group in response to the coronavirus hit.

The German sporting-goods company said the syndicated revolving loan facility comprises a loan of EUR2.4 billion from KfW and EUR600 million from a consortium of the company's partner banks.

"Following the severe impact on its business from the global spread of the coronavirus pandemic, Adidas has taken further steps to safeguard the company's financial flexibility," the company said, adding that it would repay any used portion of the loan as soon as possible.

Adidas said one of the conditions of the loan is that the company suspends dividend payments for the duration of the facility.

The company said that, at this stage, it can't predict the impact of the coronavirus on its business and therefore can't provide an outlook for the full year. The publication of its first-quarter results has been moved forward to April 27, it said.

