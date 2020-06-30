Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Adidas AG    ADS   DE000A1EWWW0

ADIDAS AG

(ADS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 06/30 01:55:19 pm
233.3 EUR   +0.82%
01:32pADIDAS : HR Chief to Retire After Criticism From Black Employees
DJ
01:27pADIDAS : HR head steps down after race row
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Adidas : HR Chief to Retire After Criticism From Black Employees

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/30/2020 | 01:32pm EDT

By Khadeeja Safdar

Karen Parkin, the global head of human resources at Adidas AG, is retiring from the company following some employee complaints about the sportswear giant's culture and lack of diversity.

"I have decided to retire and pave the way for change," Ms. Parkin wrote in a memo to staff, which was viewed by The Wall Street Journal. She wrote that she had always stood against racism and worked to create a more equitable environment, but "I recognize that the focus on me has become a hindrance inhibiting the company from moving forward."

A group of employees at Adidas had called on the company's supervisory board in a letter earlier in June to investigate whether Ms. Parkin had taken the right approach to address racial issues in the workplace. At the time, Adidas said, "we strongly reject all statements made in the letter to the supervisory board."

At an all-employee meeting last year at the Boston headquarters of Reebok, which is owned by Adidas, Ms. Parkin said racism was "noise" that is only discussed in America, and that she didn't believe the brand had an issue with racism, the Journal has reported.

On June 12, Ms. Parkin said she "should have chosen a better word" at the Reebok meeting, according to a message she posted on an internal Adidas communications network that was viewed by the Journal. She added, "it was my responsibility to make clear our definitive stance against discrimination, and this I did not. Should I have offended anyone, I apologize." In response, dozens of employees called on her to issue a more sincere apology with some referring to her statement as a "non-apology apology."

Ms. Parkin didn't immediately respond to requests for comment on her retirement memo. A spokeswoman for Adidas referred to a press release, quoting Igor Landau, the chairman of the supervisory board. In the release, he said Ms. Parkin has always acted in the best interest of the company and its people. "Her decision to leave the company reflects that commitment and her belief that a new HR leader will best drive forward the pace of change that Adidas needs at this time," he said.

Following the killing of George Floyd in May, Adidas, like many brands took to social media to speak out against racism. Yet, some Black employees at the company's U.S. offices told the Journal the corporate culture at the German company is far from equitable.

Adidas has committed to increasing the number of Black employees and investing $120 million in racial-justice causes in the U.S. and Black communities. The sportswear giant said a minimum of 30% of all new positions in the U.S. at Adidas and Reebok will be filled with Black and Latino people and that it would finance 50 university scholarships for Black students each year over five years.

Ms. Parkin, who is British, joined Adidas in 1997 as a sales director in the U.K. She rose through several executive roles, including head of its global supply chain and was promoted to its human resources chief in 2014. In 2017, she was the first woman named to its executive board since 1993.

In her memo, she said travel restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic had also made it difficult for her to commute between her home in Portland, Ore., and her office in Germany.

Write to Khadeeja Safdar at khadeeja.safdar@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADIDAS AG 0.95% 233.6 Delayed Quote.-20.15%
THE SINCERE COMPANY, LIMITED 1.32% 0.385 End-of-day quote.85.10%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ADIDAS AG
01:32pADIDAS : HR Chief to Retire After Criticism From Black Employees
DJ
01:27pADIDAS : HR head steps down after race row
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/29Germany Moves to Overhaul Accounting Oversight Amid Wirecard Scandal
DJ
06/29More companies join Facebook ad boycott bandwagon
RE
06/27Under Armour to discontinue record apparel partnership with UCLA
RE
06/27Gap Signs Deal for A Kanye West Line -- WSJ
DJ
06/26Consumer Cos Down On Weak Consumer Confidence Data -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
06/26Gap and Kanye West team up for new clothing line
RE
06/26EUROPE : European shares end lower on U.S. virus woes; banks drag
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 20 061 M 22 563 M 22 563 M
Net income 2020 702 M 790 M 790 M
Net Debt 2020 261 M 294 M 294 M
P/E ratio 2020 62,8x
Yield 2020 0,98%
Capitalization 45 127 M 50 784 M 50 753 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,26x
Nbr of Employees 53 218
Free-Float 89,7%
Chart ADIDAS AG
Duration : Period :
adidas AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADIDAS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 238,63 €
Last Close Price 231,40 €
Spread / Highest target 25,3%
Spread / Average Target 3,12%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kasper Bo Rørsted Chief Executive Officer
Igor Landau Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Shankland Head-Global Operations
Harm Ohlmeyer Chief Financial Officer
Herbert Kauffmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADIDAS AG-20.15%50 756
NIKE, INC.-5.37%149 081
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED-0.86%24 109
PUMA SE-0.98%11 384
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION15.28%5 451
SKECHERS U.S.A., INC.-32.18%4 870
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group