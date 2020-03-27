Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Adidas AG    ADS   DE000A1EWWW0

ADIDAS AG

(ADS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Adidas : Management Board Defers Half of Compensation Payment Amid Coronavirus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/27/2020 | 11:13am EDT

By Olivia Bugault

Adidas AG said Friday that its management board decided to defer half of its regular monthly compensation as of today and until further notice as the coronavirus pandemic has hit the company's business.

The next layer of leadership will also defer 30% of its monthly regular compensation, it said.

Last week, the German sporting-goods maker said it would temporarily close its Adidas-owned and Reebok-owned stores in the U.S., Canada and Europe to help limit the spread of the coronavirus. Retail stores in Latin America, emerging markets and parts of Asia-Pacific have also temporarily closed.

"Under normal circumstances, the affected markets generate approximately 60% of Adidas's global revenue," the company said. On the other hand, Adidas said that activity in China is progressively returning to normal with almost all stores open, although roughly half of them have reduced hours.

Write to Olivia Bugault at olivia.bugault@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ADIDAS AG
11:13aADIDAS : Management Board Defers Half of Compensation Payment Amid Coronavirus
DJ
09:05aADIDAS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
03/25ADIDAS AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
03/23ADIDAS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
03/17Adidas joins Nike in announcing store closures over coronavirus
RE
03/17ADIDAS : Shuts Stores in U.S., Canada, Europe
DJ
03/17Adidas joins Nike in announcing store closures over coronavirus
RE
03/17ADIDAS : Temporarily Closes All Its Own Stores in Europe, US, Canada
DJ
03/17ADIDAS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
03/17Retailers close stores around globe to curb coronavirus spread
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 23 917 M
EBIT 2020 2 412 M
Net income 2020 1 752 M
Finance 2020 487 M
Yield 2020 1,88%
P/E ratio 2020 24,0x
P/E ratio 2021 18,7x
EV / Sales2020 1,73x
EV / Sales2021 1,56x
Capitalization 41 851 M
Chart ADIDAS AG
Duration : Period :
adidas AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADIDAS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 38
Average target price 253,43  €
Last Close Price 214,60  €
Spread / Highest target 53,8%
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kasper Bo Rørsted Chief Executive Officer
Igor Landau Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Shankland Head-Global Operations
Harm Ohlmeyer Chief Financial Officer
Herbert Kauffmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADIDAS AG-25.95%46 126
NIKE, INC.-16.79%131 287
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED5.71%19 795
PUMA SE-16.39%9 420
SKECHERS U.S.A., INC.-38.18%4 189
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION-16.75%3 934
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group