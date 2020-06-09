Log in
ADIDAS AG

Adidas : Promises to Hire Black, Latino People for 30% of New U.S. Jobs

06/09/2020 | 02:38pm EDT

By Khadeeja Safdar

Adidas AG said it is increasing the number of black employees and investing $20 million in black communities after some U.S. employees complained the company was profiting off black culture without doing enough to help them.

The sportswear giant said a minimum of 30% of all new positions in the U.S. at Adidas and Reebok will be filled with black and Latino people and that it would finance 50 university scholarships for black students each year over five years.

"The events of the past two weeks have caused all of us to reflect on what we can do to confront the cultural and systemic forces that sustain racism," said Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted.

Following the killing of George Floyd last month, Adidas like many brands took to social media to speak out against racism. Yet, some black employees at the company's U.S. offices told The Wall Street Journal the corporate culture at the German company is far from equitable. Neither Adidas's six-person executive team nor its 16-person board of directors includes a black member.

Some black employees said the company dismissed concerns over racism and its public messages condemning racism didn't align with how employees were treated internally. One designer said he was called the N-word by a former co-worker. Another said her team received a design inspiration packet with a Confederate flag.

Last week, a group of black Adidas employees sent a presentation called "Our State of Emergency" to executives, calling for the company to increase representation of black and Latino employees to 31% of every level of the organization by the end of 2021. They also called on the company to give $50 million a year to black U.S. communities and help raise money for nonprofits serving those communities.

In response, the company said it would invest $20 million in black communities in the U.S. over the next four years, funding initiatives such as a basketball program built for underserved communities.

Adidas said its North American president, Zion Armstrong, and Reebok President Matt O'Toole have spent the past two weeks talking to black employees and plan to share details in meetings in Portland, Ore., and Boston this week.

"We recognize the immense contribution of the Black community to our success and that of others," the Adidas board said in a statement.

Write to Khadeeja Safdar at khadeeja.safdar@wsj.com

