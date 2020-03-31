Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 03/31 12:43:52 pm
204.65 EUR   -1.04%
12:20pADIDAS : Stops 2020 Buyback Program
DJ
12:11pADIDAS : stops 1 billion euros share buyback
RE
11:50aADIDAS AG : adidas stops share buyback program
EQ
Adidas : Stops 2020 Buyback Program

03/31/2020 | 12:20pm EDT

By Giulia Petroni

Adidas AG said Tuesday that it halted its share-buyback program to preserve its financial flexibility due to the coronavirus crisis.

The German sporting-goods company said it won't deploy the amount of up to 1 billion euros ($1.11 billion) that was originally planned for the repurchase of its own shares in 2020.

"Considering the high level of economic uncertainty caused by the dynamic developments related to the coronavirus outbreak, the Adidas executive board decided to proactively adopt a conservative approach to liquidity management," the company said.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 23 458 M
EBIT 2020 2 302 M
Net income 2020 1 055 M
Finance 2020 518 M
Yield 2020 1,96%
P/E ratio 2020 24,4x
P/E ratio 2021 18,4x
EV / Sales2020 1,70x
EV / Sales2021 1,52x
Capitalization 40 329 M
Chart ADIDAS AG
Duration : Period :
adidas AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADIDAS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 38
Average target price 252,65  €
Last Close Price 206,80  €
Spread / Highest target 59,6%
Spread / Average Target 22,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kasper Bo Rørsted Chief Executive Officer
Igor Landau Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Shankland Head-Global Operations
Harm Ohlmeyer Chief Financial Officer
Herbert Kauffmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADIDAS AG-28.64%44 494
NIKE, INC.-15.72%132 968
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED-2.29%19 304
PUMA SE-20.78%8 934
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION-17.61%3 894
SKECHERS U.S.A., INC.-43.18%3 850
