Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Adidas AG    ADS   DE000A1EWWW0

ADIDAS AG

(ADS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 08/06 02:43:56 am
240.4 EUR   +0.25%
02:29aADIDAS : Swung to Loss in 2Q, Hit by Pandemic
DJ
01:53aADIDAS : predicts profit rebound after pandemic hit
RE
08/04ADIDAS : Extends CEO Contract
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Adidas : Swung to Loss in 2Q, Hit by Pandemic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/06/2020 | 02:29am EDT

By Cecilia Butini

Adidas AG said Thursday that it swung to a loss in the second quarter, citing unprecedented challenges brought by lockdowns in large parts of the world.

The German sporting-goods company posted a net loss of 295 million euros ($350 million) in the quarter, down from a profit of EUR531 million a year earlier. Net sales dropped 35% to EUR3.58 billion from EUR5.5 billion a year prior, as the company closed stores due to the pandemic.

Adidas said, however, that sales through its e-commerce channel increased 93% during the quarter.

"We are now seeing then light at the end of the tunnel as the normalization of the physical business continues," Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted said.

Adidas expects an improvement in operating profit of around EUR1 billion in the third quarter compared with the second quarter, when it had an operating loss of EUR333 million. The expectation is based on the assumption that traffic in physical stores continues to improve in the absence of major lockdowns.

The company said it wasn't able to provide full-year outlook due to uncertainties around the further development of the coronavirus pandemic.

Write to Cecilia Butini at cecilia.butini@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ADIDAS AG
02:29aADIDAS : Swung to Loss in 2Q, Hit by Pandemic
DJ
01:53aADIDAS : predicts profit rebound after pandemic hit
RE
08/04ADIDAS : Extends CEO Contract
DJ
08/04ADIDAS AG : Supervisory Board extends Kasper Rorsted's contract as CEO of adidas..
EQ
08/04KASPER RORSTED : Adidas extends CEO Rorsted's contract for five years
RE
08/03ADIDAS AG : half-yearly earnings release
08/03ADIDAS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
07/29ADIDAS : Puma forecasts unpredictable 2020 after drop in quarterly sales and pro..
RE
07/25Berkshire Partners to buy CrossFit along with Eric Roza
RE
07/24ADIDAS : Berkshire Partners to buy CrossFit along with Eric Roza
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 19 805 M 23 534 M 23 534 M
Net income 2020 558 M 663 M 663 M
Net Debt 2020 293 M 348 M 348 M
P/E ratio 2020 81,5x
Yield 2020 0,89%
Capitalization 46 765 M 55 659 M 55 571 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,38x
EV / Sales 2021 1,97x
Nbr of Employees 53 218
Free-Float 90,9%
Chart ADIDAS AG
Duration : Period :
adidas AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADIDAS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 244,96 €
Last Close Price 239,80 €
Spread / Highest target 22,9%
Spread / Average Target 2,15%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kasper Bo Rørsted Chief Executive Officer
Igor Landau Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Shankland Head-Global Operations
Harm Ohlmeyer Chief Financial Officer
Herbert Kauffmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADIDAS AG-17.25%55 659
NIKE, INC.-0.37%157 455
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED8.24%26 332
PUMA SE-3.53%11 737
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION25.23%5 922
SKECHERS U.S.A., INC.-30.77%4 717
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group