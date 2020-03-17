Adidas : Temporarily Closes All Its Own Stores in Europe, US, Canada

By Giulia Petroni



Adidas AG said Tuesday that it would temporarily close all of its own stores in Europe, the U.S. and Canada until March 29 to limit the spread of coronavirus.

The German sporting-goods company said the closure of Adidas-owned and Reebok-owned stores goes into effect on Tuesday in the U.S. and Canada and on March 18 in Europe.

Stores in large parts of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Russia and emerging markets will continue to operate as normal, it said.

Adidas added that retail employees will get paid for the hours they've been scheduled to work during the closures.

