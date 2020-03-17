Log in
Adidas : Temporarily Closes All Its Own Stores in Europe, US, Canada

03/17/2020 | 01:26pm EDT

By Giulia Petroni

Adidas AG said Tuesday that it would temporarily close all of its own stores in Europe, the U.S. and Canada until March 29 to limit the spread of coronavirus.

The German sporting-goods company said the closure of Adidas-owned and Reebok-owned stores goes into effect on Tuesday in the U.S. and Canada and on March 18 in Europe.

Stores in large parts of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Russia and emerging markets will continue to operate as normal, it said.

Adidas added that retail employees will get paid for the hours they've been scheduled to work during the closures.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

