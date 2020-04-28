Adidas : Warns of More Virus Pain

By Ruth Bender

BERLIN -- German sports-gear maker Adidas AG Monday said it expected the coronavirus pandemic to hit sales and profit even harder in the second quarter than the first, painting a picture of a slow recovery for the hard-hit retail industry.

The world's second-largest athletic gear maker by revenue after Nike Inc. posted a 95% drop in net profit in the first three months of the year as the pandemic forced it to close stores in China, its biggest individual market, Korea and Japan, before other countries followed with lockdowns in March.

Western consumer companies that have posted earnings in recent weeks have sent mixed messages about the economic reopening in China, with some reporting brisk business while others, like Adidas, describe a slow recovery.

With more than 70% of stores still closed around the world and first trends from China indicating that consumers are dragging their feet after weeks of lockdowns, Adidas warned that the company could suffer even more in the three months through June.

After sales slid 19% to EUR4.75 billion ($5.14 billion) in the first quarter, the company predicted they would drop more than 40% in the second quarter, compared with the same period last year. Net profit, which fell to EUR31 million in the first quarter, could swing to a loss.

"We're living in unprecedented times, not just for the globe but also for Adidas," Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted told reporters.

Adidas, which has invested heavily in expanding its presence in China in recent years, was among the hardest-hit foreign retailers when the country enforced drastic lockdowns early this year. Sales in Greater China, which make up 23% of Adidas sales, dropped 58% in the first quarter and Adidas had to take back millions in products to manage inventories, which weighed on profits.

Adidas said traffic to its stores in China was normalizing but that the first weeks after the shutdowns showed that it would take longer for customers to start buying again. The so-called conversion rate -- the portion of store visitors who make a purchase -- is improving week by week but not yet back to what it was before the shutdowns, said Mr. Rorsted.

"When people have been in quarantine for six or eight weeks, it takes some time for people to return to normal," said the CEO. He is optimistic, though, that China will return to precrisis double-digit growth rates in the second half of the year.

Mr. Rorsted said Adidas was trying to apply what it learned in China to other parts of the world where retailers are expected to open throughout May and June. One lesson is to keep consumers engaged online before stores reopen.

Adidas refrained from providing a full-year outlook, saying there was still too much uncertainty about the pace of reopenings and the speed of the recovery in China. In Europe, only roughly 20 Adidas stores are open again.

In the meantime, Adidas took steps to ride out the crisis. It got approval for a EUR2.4 billion government-backed loan earlier this month to shore up its cash reserves.

The company is also investing in online sales, which grew 35% in the first quarter, a sharp rise but not sufficient to offset physical store sales. In most countries on lockdown, it took two to three weeks after store closures for online sales to begin to pick up, Mr. Rorsted said.

E-commerce, he said, would play an even greater role for Adidas after the pandemic. The company has set up a task force to track and hunt digital sales opportunities, is investing in online marketing campaigns and is training additional staff to boost online sales.

Mr. Rorsted said he was confident about Adidas's long-term prospects as consumers wanted to stay fit and healthy through sports. Things should return to normal after a dip in 2020, he said.

Write to Ruth Bender at Ruth.Bender@wsj.com