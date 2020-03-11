Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Adidas AG    ADS   DE000A1EWWW0

ADIDAS AG

(ADS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 03/11 05:33:36 am
210.15 EUR   -4.91%
05:09aADIDAS : sees $1 billion coronavirus hit to China sales, Puma warns on profit
RE
02:43aADIDAS : warns of big coronavirus hit to China sales
RE
03/09ADIDAS AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Adidas : sees $1 billion coronavirus hit to China sales, Puma warns on profit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/11/2020 | 05:09am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of German sports goods firm Puma is seen at the entrance of one of its stores in Vienna

German sportswear makers Adidas and Puma warned on Wednesday of a major decline in sales in China due to the coronavirus and said while there were early signs of improvement there the impact had spread to other markets.

Shares in Adidas and Puma, already pummelled in the last few weeks, were down 6.3% and 3.8% respectively by 0830 GMT. Adidas stock was at one-year lows.

Adidas said it expected first-quarter sales to drop by up to 1 billion euros ($1.14 billion) in greater China and operating profit to decline by between 400 million and 500 million.

"The virus hit looks worse than feared," Jefferies analyst James Grzinic wrote in a note.

Puma said it no longer expected its business would return to normal soon, despite encouraging signs coming out of China, adding it was abandoning the 2020 guidance it gave on Feb. 19 that had assumed the crisis would be short lived.

"Given the duration of the situation in China, the negative impact in other Asian countries and now also the spread to Europe and the U.S., we unfortunately have to conclude that a short-term normalization will not occur," Puma said.

Adidas and Puma make almost a third of their sales in Asia, which has been a major growth market for the sporting goods industry in recent years. The region is also the main sourcing hub, with China a major producer for both companies.

Since emerging in China late last year, the new coronavirus has spread around the world, inflecting around 120,000 people, killing nearly 4,300 and sending markets into a tailspin.

AS CHINA RECOVERS, DISRUPTION SPREADS

Adidas warned last month its business in the greater China area had dropped by about 85% year on year in the period since China's Lunar New Year on Jan. 25.

On Wednesday, it said it had started to see a "slight improvement" in business activity in greater China, but shopper traffic was now deteriorating in Japan and South Korea, and the impact on other countries was uncertain.

Puma said Asian markets such as Singapore, Malaysia, Japan and South Korea, where Chinese tourists often travel to shop, were recording a big fall in sales, and it had seen a significant decline in shopper traffic across Europe.

In greater China, Adidas cancelled all shipments to wholesale partners in February and it said it planned to clear excess inventory through its own channels in the rest of 2020.

While its supply chain has faced disruptions, Adidas said most of its factories in China were operating again and its global sourcing activities had not been hit so far.

Puma said most of its factories in China were running again and its outbound logistics were also mostly in operation, so its global supply chain was only seeing some minor delays.

Adidas forecast currency-neutral sales to increase by between 6% and 8% for the full year and for its operating margin to rise by between 10.5% and 11.8%, but said the outlook did not include any impact from the coronavirus outbreak.

Fourth-quarter sales - covering a period before the coronavirus took hold - rose a currency-adjusted 10% to 5.84 billion euros, while operating profit came in at 245 million euros, missing analysts' mean forecasts of 5.88 billion and 288 million euros, respectively.

Currency-neutral sales grew 18% in greater China, 10% in North America and 14% in Europe, the latter a big rebound from declines in the first half of 2019 after the firm took steps to reduce its reliance on its Originals fashion line.

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; editing by Douglas Busvine and Mark Potter)

By Emma Thomasson

Stocks treated in this article : Puma SE, adidas AG
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADIDAS AG -4.10% 211.65 Delayed Quote.-23.74%
PUMA SE -2.13% 57.35 Delayed Quote.-14.19%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ADIDAS AG
05:09aADIDAS : sees $1 billion coronavirus hit to China sales, Puma warns on profit
RE
02:43aADIDAS : warns of big coronavirus hit to China sales
RE
03/09ADIDAS AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
03/06ADIDAS AG : annual earnings release
03/05BlackRock Launches Three Sustainable ETFs
DJ
03/02Nike Closes European HQ After Coronavirus Case; Deep Cleans US Offices -- Upd..
DJ
03/02ADIDAS AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
02/26ALERT : New purchases in the MarketScreener's Portfolios
02/24ADIDAS AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
02/20ADIDAS AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports acc..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 23 666 M
EBIT 2019 2 701 M
Net income 2019 1 954 M
Finance 2019 1 034 M
Yield 2019 1,73%
P/E ratio 2019 22,4x
P/E ratio 2020 20,6x
EV / Sales2019 1,77x
EV / Sales2020 1,67x
Capitalization 42 947 M
Chart ADIDAS AG
Duration : Period :
adidas AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADIDAS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 38
Average target price 288,86  €
Last Close Price 221,00  €
Spread / Highest target 57,9%
Spread / Average Target 30,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kasper Bo Rørsted Chief Executive Officer
Igor Landau Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Shankland Head-Global Operations
Harm Ohlmeyer Chief Financial Officer
Herbert Kauffmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADIDAS AG-23.74%48 638
NIKE, INC.-19.00%137 516
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED1.03%22 131
PUMA SE-14.19%9 933
SKECHERS U.S.A., INC.-30.82%4 688
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION-1.19%4 670
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group