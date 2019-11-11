Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Adidas AG    ADS   DE000A1EWWW0

ADIDAS AG

(ADS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Adidas : to Close Sneaker Factory in the U.S., Move Production to Asia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/11/2019 | 10:33am EST

By Sara Germano

BERLIN -- Adidas AG plans to close its only sneaker factories in the U.S. and Germany, shifting cutting-edge automated footwear production to Asia and reversing an effort to make products closer to shoppers in the West.

The German company, the world's second-largest athletic gear maker by revenue after Nike Inc., said Monday it would move technology developed at its so-called "Speedfactories" to two suppliers in Vietnam and China.

The closure of the facilities in Ansbach, Germany, and suburban Atlanta -- both opened within the past three years -- raises questions about the feasibility of bringing manufacturing jobs back to developed markets.

Adidas said the move would result in the "better utilization of existing production capacity and more flexibility in product design." A spokeswoman said the decision wasn't related to the continuing trade dispute between the U.S. and China.

The closure of the two factories, which will cease production by April, will together affect some 200 jobs.

The decision marks an abrupt shift in strategy for Adidas, which has been gaining market share in the U.S. and has reported lagging sales in its home market of Western Europe in recent months.

The Atlanta facility was announced in 2016 and began production in late 2017. It was touted as part of a broader effort to be closer to U.S. consumers, while innovating production processes meant to cut time to market and competing with fast-fashion retail. Earlier this year, Adidas promoted limited-edition shoes made at the Georgia factory for the Atlanta-hosted Super Bowl.

Like industry leader Nike, Adidas sources the vast majority of its footwear production from contracted manufacturers in Asia. Each of the big three sportswear makers -- Nike, Adidas and Under Armour Inc. -- have invested in or begun testing automated production technology for footwear in recent years to diversify their manufacturing strategy. Nike doesn't manufacture footwear in the U.S., according to its manufacturing map. Under Armour in 2016 opened a facility for automated and 3-D product prototyping near its headquarters in Baltimore.

Still, the volume of footwear produced at the Ansbach and Atlanta factories was expected to be just a fraction of Adidas's annual output. In 2016, the company anticipated some 500,000 pairs of shoes would be made annually in Ansbach, and some 50,000 pairs in Atlanta, each less than 1% of its 300 million pairs produced overall.

Write to Sara Germano at sara.germano@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ADIDAS AG
10:33aADIDAS : to Close Sneaker Factory in the U.S., Move Production to Asia
DJ
09:37aADIDAS : to close German, U.S. robot factories
RE
11/08MCDONALD'S, UNDER ARMOUR, WALT DISNE : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
11/07ADIDAS : Sales Rise, but Rival Leads Race
DJ
11/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/06EUROPE : European shares hold four-year peak, creep towards record highs
RE
11/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/06GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Xerox, T-Mobile, Sprint, IBM
11/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/06Adidas Says US Market Share Expanding, Grows North American Sales Faster Than..
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 23 663 M
EBIT 2019 2 703 M
Net income 2019 1 972 M
Finance 2019 1 030 M
Yield 2019 1,47%
P/E ratio 2019 26,4x
P/E ratio 2020 24,3x
EV / Sales2019 2,16x
EV / Sales2020 2,01x
Capitalization 52 037 M
Chart ADIDAS AG
Duration : Period :
adidas AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADIDAS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 275,72  €
Last Close Price 266,30  €
Spread / Highest target 22,0%
Spread / Average Target 3,54%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kasper Bo Rørsted Chief Executive Officer
Igor Landau Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Shankland Head-Global Operations
Harm Ohlmeyer Chief Financial Officer
Herbert Kauffmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADIDAS AG49.12%57 615
NIKE, INC.21.14%139 683
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED109.07%26 897
PUMA SE56.21%10 876
SKECHERS U.S.A., INC.72.70%6 085
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.--.--%4 954
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group